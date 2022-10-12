"Unfortunately, he used 'The Shop' to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes" – LeBron James’ business partner restricts broadcast of Kanye West episode for his comments promoting hate

LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter decided not to air the latest episode of their show, "The Shop." The episode featured Grammy Award-winning rapper Kanye West. He reportedly agreed to keep the discussion civil, but went on to say a lot of controversial things.

The rapper was recently in the public eye for a series of anti-Semitic posts on social media. LeBron James’ crew was aware of the controversy and believed he would discuss it in a respectful manner.

“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West,” Carter explained. “Kanye was booked weeks ago. After talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion. He was ready to address all his recent comments.”

“Unfortunately, he used 'The Shop' to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

“We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks,” Carter continued. “While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind. [We] will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate.”

Kanye showed up at Paris Fashion week wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt, which received a lot of backlash. He took it a step further with his social media hijinks.

Last week, he sent out an anti-Semitic tweet on his official Twitter account. Twitter responded by deleting his post and locking his account for "violating" their policies.

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," Kanye tweeted.

“The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also,” Kanye continued. “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

LeBron James and Maverick Carter seem to be taking control of the situation. It will be interesting to see if Kanye West retaliates.

LeBron James’ relationship with Kanye West

LeBron James and Kanye West have reportedly been friends in the past, but recently their relationship has strained. These kinds of friendships have been common for a long time. Both NBA players and hip-hop artists admire each other’s crafts. Kanye has even used his music to compare himself to the four-time NBA champion. A section of West’s ‘New God Flow.1’ goes:

“Hold up, I ain't trying to stunt, man. But these Yeezys jumped over the Jumpman. Went from most hated to the champion god flow. I guess that's a feeling only me and Lebron know.”

LeBron James is one of the best players in the league. He's also received a lot of hate over the years. Players of his stature will always have their careers scrutinized. However, James knows how to silence the noise. Kanye, on the other hand, always adds fuel to the fire.

