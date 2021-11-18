LeBron James’ workout video with LA Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy indicates the star forward is close to a return

LeBron James, who has missed the LA Lakers' eighth straight game due to an abdominal strain, is looking ready to get back into action. There were hints that he could be ready for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks, but the team kept him sidelined. Now, it looks more like he’ll suit up again for the Purple and Gold team against old rivals, the Boston Celtics.

LeBron James recently shared a story on Instagram showing him training with Phil Handy, one of the Lakers’ assistant coaches and player development trainer. If this is any indication, then the King could lead his team again on the road against the Green Machine.

The LA Lakers badly need LeBron James to don his Superman cape. They are only 3-5 in the eight games he missed. Frank Vogel’s team has looked lost and discombobulated at times when the four-time MVP was sidelined. They were 5-3 when James suffered the injury against the Houston Rockets and are now 8-8.

If LeBron James does indeed come back, it could not have come at a more desperate time. Anthony Davis, who has been leading the Los Angeles Lakers, has been playing through some nagging injuries of his own. In the loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, he was seen limping and clutching his thigh after a fastbreak dunk that was unsuccessfully chased by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Can the LA Lakers quickly turn it around when LeBron James is back?

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will have to limit their turnovers for the Los Angeles Lakers to find their rhythm. [Photo: Los Angeles Times]

First of all, the Hollywood squad wasn’t really doing great at all when LeBron was playing with Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. They were still trying to figure out how to play with each other. There were some very obvious chemistry and spacing issues that still had to be resolved.

LeBron James’ return will not automatically answer those chemistry and spacing issues. Only more time together on the floor will slowly correct these issues. Forming a collective groove will come in time if they spend more time playing against the competition.

StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook (5.1) is averaging more turnovers than Kyle Kuzma, KCP and Montrezl Harrell COMBINED (4.2). Russell Westbrook (5.1) is averaging more turnovers than Kyle Kuzma, KCP and Montrezl Harrell COMBINED (4.2). https://t.co/AOFEDpvZKs

What’s more pressing for the Los Angeles Lakers to resolve is their turnovers. Taking care of the ball should be their primary concern, because they are now 29th in the league in turnovers with 17.3 a game. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook combine for 9.5 TOs a game, which is more than half of what the team coughs up. If they can address that when the King comes back, they should start to play better.

Edited by Parimal