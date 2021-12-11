“LeBron James in year 19 shouldn’t be playing the most minutes since 2018 with Cleveland” - Nick Wright on the LA Lakers’ questionable decision to play the soon-to-be 37-year-old superstar too many minutes 

LeBron James and the LA Lakers suffered another disappointing loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant. The four-time MVP played 37 minutes and finished with 22 points, 8 rebounds, and an assist. There are now growing concerns that James' heavy minutes will eventually cost the Lakers their title hopes.

In an episode of First Things First, Nick Wright pointed out that LeBron James is playing too many minutes this season. Considering his age and injury history of late, Frank Vogel should be mindful of James’ minutes. Here’s how he detailed his thoughts on the matter:

“There is no reason whatsoever, LeBron, who turns 37 in three weeks in year 19, should be playing that level of minutes; leading the team in points, leading the team in minutes, second in the team in assists. And they’re still not good! The Lakers lost to the Grizzlies without Ja and Dillon Brooks. It’s a first cousin to their couple of losses to the Thunder who, by the way, are who they play tonight.”

— @getnickwright "There is no reason whatsoever that LeBron in Year 19 should be playing the most minutes he's played since 2018 w/Cleveland. And they're still not good! The Lakers have had an incredibly soft schedule and they've squandered it...you should be really concerned." "There is no reason whatsoever that LeBron in Year 19 should be playing the most minutes he's played since 2018 w/Cleveland. And they're still not good! The Lakers have had an incredibly soft schedule and they've squandered it...you should be really concerned."— @getnickwright https://t.co/ZxxfnkZ462

The outspoken sports radio talk show host also reiterated that the LA Lakers have wasted their soft schedule in the first quarter of the season. He said that unlike the Brooklyn Nets, who are the top-seed in the East, LeBron James and the Lakers are not beating the teams they’re supposed to beat.

LeBron James is currently averaging 36.9 minutes in 14 games for the Lakers this season. That figure is exactly the same average minutes he played in his last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. James led the NBA in average minutes played that year.

What is even more discouraging and concerning is the difference between the 2018 Cavaliers and this version of the LA Lakers. LeBron James had to carry a team that was already without Kyrie Irving, who was traded for Isaiah Thomas. Kevin Love played only 59 games that season and was second in average minutes played with 28.1 MPG.

With peak Anthony Davis and former MVP Russell Westbrook on the roster, the Lakers should not require much from LeBron James. Instead, it’s the four-time champion who usually runs the plays and even quarterbacks the defense as the starting center. The Lakers are only 13-13 despite their superstar’s best efforts.

Will LeBron James and the LA Lakers turn their season around?

The LA Lakers showed a glimpse of what they can be like in their thrashing of the Boston Celtics. That was the Lakers that LeBron James envisioned this team to be. They were tough on defense, executed their offensive sets with precision, and pounded the paint to score. The Lakers just can’t seem to sustain that kind of play this season.

After their huge win over the Celtics, fans were already claiming that the Lakers had turned the corner. The prognosis was apparently too early as the team was beaten by the heavily-undermanned Memphis Grizzlies.

ESPN @espn The Lakers are down big to the Grizzlies, without Ja Morant. The Lakers are down big to the Grizzlies, without Ja Morant. https://t.co/QwOfU8SUvn

The Lakers have a lot to figure out as the season only gets tougher for them. AD has to regain his intensity and determination while LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have to develop chemistry sooner rather than later. If they can do that, they may just be able to turn their season around.

