It was quite a night for LeBron James at the 2023 ESPYS as his family presented him with the Best Record-Breaking Performance award. As Savannah James, LeBron's wife, showered praises on her husband, the youngest of the James family, Zhuri, stopped her mother from swearing.

"As the ESPYs honor Lebron for the NBA All-time scoring record, I decided I want to tell you what I think. I think LeBron James is the baddest moth---," said Savannah before Zhuri tapped her arm.

Savannah is seldom seen in public events, but this time, she showed up on the stage to speak about her husband. After receiving the award, Lebron had this to say about his wife:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I just want to start of first of all about thanking my beautiful and amazing wife Savannah. If any of you know her, I know there are a few people that know her, she don't ever do sh*t like this," said James to kick off his acceptance speech. "The fact that I'm loving it that you all see the queen that I'm with every day, Kudos to you baby."

WATCH: LeBron James FULL Speach in the 2023 ESPYS

The eldest among the James children, Bronny James, is about to play college basketball for the University of Southern California and will look to impress NBA scouts before entering the 2024 NBA draft.

Bryce James, their second child, is currently 16 years old. He recently transferred from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall School before his junior year.

LeBron shut down retirement talks during his acceptance speech at the ESPYS, saying that he looks to have another strong campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Last season, the four-time NBA MVP averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

LeBron James, Chris Paul and Dwayne Wade honor Carmelo Anthony

LeBron James was not the only basketball player in the limelight at the ESPYS. Carmelo Anthony was also given an award for his contributions off the court and James presented the award with the rest of the banana boat crew, Chris Paul and Dwayne Wade.

"This is unexpected but really incredible. I want to thank you so much for believing in me in this unbelievable tribute," said Anthony.

WATCH: Carmelo Anthony's full speech at the 2023 ESPYS

Anthony announced his retirement from basketball on May 23, 2023. It doesn't stop there for Melo as he looks to be more involved in basketball off the court as one of the 2023 FIBA ambassadors to the Basketball World Cup this coming summer in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes