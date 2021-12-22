"LeBron just empowered players and I think it’s a good thing" - Chris Broussard on how LeBron James changed the trade dynamic in the NBA with his move to Miami Heat

In an interview on the Bootleg Kev show, Iman Shumpert revealed that LeBron James knows he ruined basketball when he joined the Miami Heat in 2010. James formed a "superteam" with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, winning the NBA championship in 2012 and 2013.

However, Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard defended James on his The Odd Couple podcast with Rob Parker. Broussard opined that LeBron did not ruin the NBA in 2010, but empowered players by taking control of their own destiny.

"I think LeBron just empowered players and I think it’s a good thing. There have always been 'superteams.' We think of the Lakers in the 80s with Magic, Kareem, Worthy, Norm Nixon, so on and so forth. We think of Bird, McHale, Parish, Dennis Johnson, so on and so forth," Broussard said.

Chris Broussard added that LeBron James helped players realize that they have the power to decide their fate. The analyst believes that it's about equality, with the owners and front office trading players away despite their loyalty.

James' move to the Miami Heat triggered a movement wherein players have more power than they used to.

Kevin Durant moved to the Golden State Warriors in 2016 to form a "superteam" with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. However, Broussard also noted that it also caused players to have too much power, citing Ben Simmons, James Harden and Anthony Davis as examples.

Broussard has no problem with LeBron James and Kevin Durant because they left as free agents. Simmons is forcing his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers, while Harden and Davis did the same thing with the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans, respectively.

LeBron James has been part of three 'superteams' in his career

The Los Angeles Lakers' Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

LeBron James has been in the NBA since 2003, when he was selected first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers out of high school. James played seven seasons in Cleveland before signing with the Miami Heat in 2010 to join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

"The Heatles" were considered the second modern "superteam" as the Boston Celtics formed their own two years earlier by acquiring Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to join Paul Pierce. However, the early 2010s Heat team was created by moves forced through by the players and not by the team's front office.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 8 years ago today, "The Heatles" won the first of back-to-back Championships!



LeBron (26/13/11) won the first of three NBA Championships & Finals MVP awards.



8 years ago today, “The Heatles” won the first of back-to-back Championships! LeBron (26/13/11) won the first of three NBA Championships & Finals MVP awards. https://t.co/xxc49cfJ13

After four seasons with the Heat, LeBron James returned to the Cavaliers to join a young Kyrie Irving. The Cavaliers then facilitated a trade to acquire Kevin Love from the Minnesota Timberwolves to form a new "superteam." The Cavs trio won the NBA championship in 2016 and went to the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018.

James finally had his third "superteam" this season after the LA Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook. The former MVP joined LeBron and Anthony Davis in hopes of winning an NBA championship. However, it has not been a smooth ride for the Lakers as they have struggled for consistency, health and chemistry this season.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo



28.8 PTS | 7.7 REB | 6.8 AST



this man deserves better.. LeBron over the last 12 games:28.8 PTS | 7.7 REB | 6.8 ASTthis man deserves better.. @Lakers LeBron over the last 12 games:28.8 PTS | 7.7 REB | 6.8 ASTthis man deserves better.. @Lakers https://t.co/07lKJdvdIB

At age 36, turning 37 on December 30th, and in his 19th season in the NBA, LeBron James is finally showing signs of wear-and-tear and slowing down. He's still a top five player in the league, but his body is starting to break down. Is it possible for LeBron to join another "superteam" before he retires?

