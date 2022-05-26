“LeBron is just the perfect player.… But Steph is a generational player” - Alan Hahn believes Steph Curry can come closer to LeBron James as this generation’s greatest player with another ring

Steph Curry and LeBron James have been arguably the two of the best players of their generation. They have been neck and neck in terms of championships won throughout their illustrious careers.

On ESPN's "Get Up," Alan Hahn believes that Steph Curry will inch ever closer to LeBron James if he wins another championship this season. The Warriors are one game away from reaching the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years. Hahn said:

"I mean, it moves him closer to LeBron James for this generation's greatest player. I don't know if he passes him because LeBron is just, he's the perfect player.

"If you're gonna build the player you build LeBron - six, eight everything he can do, but Steph Curry is a generational player as well and if he gets a fourth ring, that's as many as LeBron has, he gets to another finals to is still many a dynasty."

Hahn continued:

"What they built in Golden State is so enviable because Steph hasn't had to go anywhere, and stars have come to play with him. So when do we start recognizing Steph impact not just as a player in the NBA but on the sport?"

Steph Curry and LeBron James' rivalry

Curry and James during the 2022 NBA All-Star - Practice & Media Availability

LeBron James and Steph Curry have been part of some of the greatest moments in the history of the league. One is considered the greatest shooter of all time, unequivocally, while the other is considered arguably the greatest player of all time.

All NBA Finals from 2011 to 2020 featured either King James or the Baby-Faced Assassin. The duo went up against one another in every NBA Finals matchup from 2015 to 2018. The Cleveland Cavaliers, led by James, would come out of the East and the Golden State Warriors, led by Curry, would come out of the West.

Where this debate tilts in the favor of Curry is the fact that Chef Curry's team has inflicted three NBA Finals losses to LeBron James. However, the teams were heavily unbalanced in the favor of Curry and the Warriors, especially after they added Kevin Durant.

However, LeBron and the Cavs hold the single greatest comeback in the history of the league. They overcame a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals against Curry and company. James truly established himself as one of the two greatest players of all time.

Either way, Steph Curry will be focused on securing another championship for the Warriors this season. It's likely he isn't focused on equaling James' tally of four championships.

