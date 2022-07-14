"LeBron and Kareem have longevity arguments and Michael has obviously an incredible career" - Tim Legler not willing to call Steph Curry the 'G.O.A.T'. as Bobby Marks' recent claim sparks debate

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a campaign to remember last season. The 'Dubs' went on to win their seventh championship, with four of them having come during the 'Big Three' era.

With Curry as the frontrunner, the 'Bay Area' franchise went on to decimate their competition in the Western Conference (WC).

The Warriors then went on to subdue and eventually overwhelm the Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics in a neck-and-neck tie.

Speaking of Steph Curry's ranking amongst the 'All-Time' greats, Bobby Marks of the ESPN NBA front office insider shared an astounding opinion. It left the basketballing world in a frenzy and fans flabbergasted. Marks went on to share his insights on where Curry ranks amongst all the stars who have graced the NBA.

Marks stated:

"I'm gonna stun you with this take here. I actually think Steph Curry is the second best player of all time. Right behind Michael Jordan.

"Curry has this instinct that I saw with Jordan, where any time he has the ball, you think it's going to go in, he is a threat offensively.. I would put Curry ahead of LeBron James as the number two guy behind Michael Jordan"

Responding to Bobby Marks' claims, Tim Bontemps of ESPN shared his outlook on Marks' rankings.

Bontemps answered:

"Listen, I am as high on Steph as anybody, I think he's arguably amongst the Top 10 players of all time. I think you could argue he's ahead of guys like Kobe Bryant, some guys people would think are in the Top 10 for sure, but I'm not putting him second all time."

Wardell Stephen Curry has achieved all there is to in the NBA. However, there is no weightage to any arguments wherein Curry can be compared or even placed ahead of Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kareem Abdul Jabbar just yet, let alone Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Bontemps went on to add-

I'm not making lists about that. I'm saying you can make arguments around the Top 10 frame. Kobe's at the end of every Top 10 list. I'm saying you can say Steph is around the Top 10. He might be there for people, he might not...

"To me the only guys in the G.O.A.T conversations: Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kareem Abdul Jabbar. Obviously LeBron and Kareem have longevity arguments and Michael has obviously an incredible career."

Steph Curry's legacy

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six: Steph Curry

Steph Curry has definitely left his mark on the NBA. From a skinny 22 year old who was passed on by six franchises and went seventh overall in the 2009 draft to possessing the accolade of 'Greatest shooter of all time', Curry has come a long way.

The fact of the matter remains that his accomplishments over the duration of his seemingly decorated career are second only to LeBron James. That in itself is nothing to condone, as the four-time NBA champion has had a vast array of triumphs in the second half of the past decade.

