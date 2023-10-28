"LeBron said it's your team": Magic Johnson issues ultimatum to Lakers' $270 million star Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers have started this season off with a 1-1 record. In those games, much like he has in the past, Davis has proven to be the X-Factor. In the team's opening game against the Denver Nuggets, Davis went scoreless in the second half while also allowing Nikola Jokic to dominate.

When the Lakers faced the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Davis' 30 led them to victory. With LeBron James in year 21, it's undeniable that James isn't the same player he was when he was carrying the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Finals early in his career.

Davis signed a three-year deal in early August, which will earn him $270 million. While he has continued to show that he's one of the best players in the league, many, Magic Johnson included, feel it's Davis's time to lead the Lakers.

This week, while speaking with SiriusXM Sports, Magic Johnson shared his thoughts on the Lakers' leadership. Speaking directly about Anthony Davis, he stated:

"You said you wanna lead this team. It's your team now. LeBron said it's your team."

Although questions remain about Davis' durability and ability to meet the NBA's 65-game requirement for awards, many, Magic Johnson included, believe it's his time. With the team eager to retake its spot atop the league after a sweep in the Western Conference finals, Anthony Davis will have to do more than fill the stat sheet.

"He tells me, ‘This is your team'" - Anthony Davis talks about his role with the Lakers

The notion that the LA Lakers are Anthony Davis' team instead of LeBron James' has been a recurring theme for several years now. After the duo won their first title together, a then-27-year-old Davis opened up on what LeBron James to him.

At the time, AD was fresh off of averaging 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals per game throughout the playoffs. After winning his first championship Davis shared what LeBron James told him while speaking with ESPN:

"He [LeBron James] tells me, ‘This is your team. This is your time.’ Like, ‘I’m good. If I retired today, I’m fine.’”

Heading into this season, LeBron James made the message crystal clear while speaking at the Lakers media day. Much like he told Davis three years ago after winning a title, the Lakers are his team.

Speaking to media members, James named Davis as the face of the franchise, saying that he's right there with the all-time franchise greats. With the team set to play in their third game of the season on Sunday, only time will tell whether Davis can get them back to an NBA championship.