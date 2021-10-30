"LeBron is the medicine" - Shannon Sharpe on the impact of LeBron James's absence on the LA Lakers lineup

NFL Hall-of-Famer and television personality Shannon Sharpe recently alluded to LeBron James' absence as a key reason behind the Los Angeles Lakers' humiliating defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers went into the game expected to comfortably win against a young and inexperienced OKC team that was sitting at the bottom of the table. Things seemed to be going according to plan as LA coasted to a dominating lead. It was yet again a tale of two halves for them as they blew a 26-point lead which they had accumulated in the first-half. That allowed the Thunder to claw back into the game after a disastrous third quarter where they were outscored 41-23.

The Lakers lacked the killer mentality and were unable to finish the job. That showed us yet again why LeBron James is integral as he is the glue that binds them together. LA desperately lacked James' leadership as he would usually be the one calling out the plays, keeping them even keeled and making sure they did not take their foot off the gas.

Shannon Sharpe referred to this while explaining how crucial LeBron was to the Lakers lineup. He went on to explain how this wouldn't have happened on LeBron's watch due to his superior playmaking skills and basketball IQ. Here's what he had to say in an appearance on FS1's Skip and Shannon: Undisputed:

"LeBron makes everyone better, and losing a 26-point lead wouldn't have happened on his watch. Russell wouldn't have had the ball to continuously make those bad decisions. LeBron is the medicine."

LeBron James will be itching to get back on the court and steady the ship, keeping the Lakers' morale in mind considering their championship aspirations.

Can the Lakers accumulate wins when LeBron James is rested?

Anthony Davis will have to step up for the Lakers with Russell Westbrook struggling

The Lakers' devastating loss to the Thunder must have been an eye opener for both management and the roster. L.A. just doesn't look like a championship team with LeBron James off the court.

Lakeshow, without their head honcho, struggled to put away a team that struggled on both ends. They struggled despite having a 26-point lead which they could have preserved if not built on.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Lakers entered play with a 230-0 record (including playoffs) when leading by at least 25 points in a game over the last 25 seasons.



They led by 26 tonight, their largest blown lead over that span. The Lakers entered play with a 230-0 record (including playoffs) when leading by at least 25 points in a game over the last 25 seasons.They led by 26 tonight, their largest blown lead over that span. https://t.co/2fd5GdH5Dd

In the 82-game season, expecting a 36-year-old LeBron James to play every one of them is an impossible task even for a player as fit as him. LeBron will have to sit out a couple of games to keep himself well rested for a crucial post-season run. If the Lakers continue to struggle without him on the court, it's a travesty since they prided themselves on having squad depth.

LeBron James will continue to play at a high level, but the likes of Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis will have to step up if the Lakers are to fulfill their championship aspirations.

