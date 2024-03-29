"LeBron would never do this": Fans criticize Steph Curry following EP credits on Netflix series Good Times

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors has dipped his hands on different things outside of basketball, including producing animated series for Netflix. One of his projects, Good Times, a revival of a 70s TV sitcom just released its trailer and has been getting a lot of backlash.

This project by Curry was a joint venture with film producer Norman Lear and Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane. The characters have been voiced by a star-studded cast of JB Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jay Pharoah and Wanda Sykes to name a few.

However, many fans have been left displeased with the modern and animated take on the 70s sitcom, with concerns over stereotyping of black families. This has led to netizens tagging, attacking and blaming the four-time NBA champion on X, formerly Twitter.

One even said LeBron James won't be approving something like this and have his name on it.

"I saw Steph had his hands in this and that's why LeBron will always be better. He would never do this," comments @lilccharliee007

One particular user even wanted to strip two championship rings away from Curry by producing this animated series.

Steph Curry needs to have at least 2 rings taken away for executive producing this trash. Good Times did not need a remake," Knicky B. commented.

Aside from stripping NBA championships, @gspar116 predicts that Curry won't win more chips.

In producing an animated series, another fan suggested to Steph Curry that he should just stick to basketball.

Some say that Curry needs to evaluate the people he surrounds himself with considering the reaction that the Good Times trailer has been receiving.

How does Steph Curry's Good Times differ from the 70s Good Times sitcom?

Steph Curry looks to give animation production a try so he teamed up with industry big names Seth MacFarlane and Norman Lear. However, the trailer garnered a lot of criticism with fans saying it deviated too far from the original 70s Good Times.

First of all, the modern take of Good Times is an animated version instead of the 70s sitcom that used an old school 'studio' style with the traditional laugh tracks.

The sitcom led by actors Esther Rolle, John Amos and Jimmie Walker lasted for 133 episodes in six seasons from 1973-1979. Norman Lear was the executive producer at that time and is also a part on the 2024 animated remake.