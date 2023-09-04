“LeBron… Nine shots in a close game”: JJ Redick outlines current USA stars need to take a page out of ‘Redeem Team’s’ book to find right balance

JJ Redick recently weighed how star players struggle to adjust to lesser roles while playing for Team USA. Ever since NBA players consistently started playing in FIBA and Olympic tournaments, it's always been a star-studded lineup, comprising of primary options of their respective NBA franchises.

Brandon Ingram and Paolo Banchero are among those stars on the USA roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. However, the frontcourt stars have struggled to strike the right balance between staying aggressive and compromising their shots.

Redick reckons they have focused on the latter more, leading to their inconsistent performances. The former NBA player turned analyst pointed out that current Team USA stars must take a page off the 2008 Olympics 'Redeem Team's' books.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Redick revealed some box scores from that Team USA run, in which they won, despite Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, and LeBron James making low shot attempts in crucial games. However, they turned it up when needed.

"D-Wade (Dwyane Wade) took three shots against Argentina ... CP (Chris Paul) had a game where he took four shots in 27 minutes," said Redick on the Old Man & The Three podcast.

"Then D-Wade, in the gold-medal winning game against Spain, was a motherf**ker ... LeBron (James) had a game where he had nine shots. Like, in a close game against a big-time opponent.

"I think there is a level of sacrifice, but it's like finding that perfect balance of still being yourself. Watching this morning (Saturday, September 3), even (Paolo) Banchero at times ... I was like, 'Dude, shoot the ball.' You're just gonna refuse to shoot a 15-footer."

The current lot of Team USA stars don't have experience of playing at the senior level for the national team. Some of the players were bound to struggle. However, this young group has adapted well to situations, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the struggling players make amends as the knockouts approach.

Team USA needs more from other stars not named Anthony Edwards

Team USA succumbed to their first loss of the summer in Saturday's (September 3) final group-stage game against Lithuania. It was a lackluster performance for the better part of the first half in a game that ended 110-104 in favor of Lithuania.

The Americans got outscored 31-12 in the first quarter and never found their way back despite a strong second-half showing. Aside from Anthony Edwards, who dropped 35 points and made three steals, nobody stepped up and dug the team out of the deficit.

Team USA's lack of size, defense and 50-50 possession losses were to blame, but so were the misfiring stars like Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jalen Brunson. All three players possess the ability to win games on their own, but that hasn't translated at the international stage.

Ingram lost his starting spot to Josh Hart due to his up-and-down showing. Starting point guard Brunson has played decent but not as impactful as his backups Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves. Meanwhile, reigning NBA DPOY Jackson has continued to struggle with foul trouble and has been a shadow of himself against his counterparts in the post.

Expand Tweet

These players must find the right balance, as mentioned by JJ Redick. Anthony Edwards may not be able to guide them to a win consistently, increasing the value of the other star's production and impact on the game.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)