“LeBron obviously still has a lot of sand left in that hourglass” - LeBron James’ former assistant coach, James Posey, says Father Time has not come yet for the LA Lakers star despite recent injuries

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been one of the most dominant players on the NBA court throughout his entire career. Even as James enters the later stages of his time on the hardwood, he remains a force for opposing defenses to deal with.

Throughout James' career, he's been one of the most physically gifted athletes to ever play the game. It's something that's even had his peers labeling him a "freak" with his ability to play lengthy seasons without ever suffering serious injuries.

But over the last couple of years, James has started to see a number of nagging injuries pop up that have resulted in the 17-time All-Star missing an extended number of games. Because of this development, many have wondered if the daunting "Father Time" is finally catching up to the Lakers superstar.

Former NBA forward and assistant coach James Posey recently said he believes Father Time hasn't yet caught up to James despite his recent struggles with injuries.

“LeBron obviously still has a lot of sand left in that hourglass”

While injury concerns over the last couple of years have started to raise the question of whether or not James is finally reaching a decline in his career, there's no denying James has been lethal when he's on the court.

Since returning to the Lakers, James has looked like his old self. In his past three games, James is averaging 34.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47.3% from the field.

It's truly remarkable what James has done over the course of his career. In his last 17 years, James has averaged more than 25.0 ppg each season. He's averaging 25.8 ppg this season, giving more evidence the "King" still has plenty of gas left in the tank to play at a high level.

As the Lakers continue to try to get back on the right track and climb the standings in the Western Conference, there's no doubt James will be on a mission to prove "Father Time" isn't going to slow him down yet.

After suffering an abdominal strain that forced James to miss eight straight games for the Lakers, the team has gone 2-1 since he's returned. If the Lakers are going to have any chance to regroup and get back into playoff contention in their conference, they're going to be behind the play of James.

If history has told us anything, it would be wise not to count out one of the game's most dominant players.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein