"LeBron is one of the most vile public figures in our country, total coward" - LeBron James criticized by Ohio Senate hopeful over controversial Kyle Rittenhouse tweet

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has never been afraid to use his platform to voice his opinion on a wide range of topics. Earlier this week, LeBron posted a tweet in response to a video from USA Today showing a clip of a trial that has swept the nation lately. The case involved Kyle Rittenhouse, an 18-year-old teenager who is currently on trial for shooting and killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

In a video by USA Today, Rittenhouse is shown as emotionally struggling to answer some of the questions. It appears as if Rittenhouse is crying, as he has challenges trying to compose himself and describe the events that took place on August 25th, 2020. LeBron James has always looked for any opportunity to speak about some of the governmental issues going around the world. In this case, James was vocal about his doubts about whether or not the defendant was just trying to put on a show for the cameras.

Since then, the public response hasn't been great for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. The political world in the United States has been a boiling pot over the last couple of years and the latest tweet from LeBron has seemed to set off another feud between both sides of the fence. Many were quick to point out that LeBron shouldn't be mocking an 18-year-old who looks to be going through PTSD. Other notable governmental officials have come out with their own disappointment in the comments made by LeBron. Politician J.D. Vance was especially aggressive in his response on social media to a tweet by LeBron James.

"Here's a wealthy grown man making fun of a kid, as that kid recounted being attacked. Lebron is one of the most vile public figures in our country. Total coward."

What's notable about the comment from J.D. Vance is the background that both he and LeBron James share. LeBron grew up in Akron, Ohio, and spent the majority of his NBA career playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, eventually bringing them their only championship. He's continued to use his platform throughout his career to advance a variety of social issues, as well as do everything in his power to stay close to his community, including various cities in Ohio. J.D. Vance, on the other hand, is a politician from Ohio as well, and is expected to run for a senate seat.

Obviously the two sides continue to be on opposite sides of the argument, as Vance has continued to defend Rittenhouse on social media throughout the ongoing trial. The public response to the trial has continued to sweep the nation and the attention it's been getting has only sparked after the initial tweet from LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star is now at the center of a back-and-forth debate between both sides of the political party.

Although James continues to do great work when it comes to using his platform to talk about a variety of important issues in the world today, this looks to be one situation that has continued to bring up a lot of backlash.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar