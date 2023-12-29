"LEBRON OUT LIVED CURRY'S PRIME": NBA fans roast Steph Curry after another underwhelming outing in loss

The Golden State Warriors suffered a 114-102 loss to the Miami Heat, with Steph Curry having a tough night, scoring just 13 points on 3-for-15 shooting from the field. Curry's performance was below his usual standard, and he struggled to find his rhythm against the Heat's defensive strategy. This loss was particularly disappointing for the Warriors, who played on their home court.

One of the fans said:

"LEBRON OUT LIVED CURRYS PRIME"

Fans expressed frustration with the Warriors and Steph Curry's performance after the game. Some fans even went as far as to compare Curry to LeBron James, suggesting that James, despite being older, had outlived his prime and was still performing better than Curry. This sentiment was fueled by Curry's subpar performance and the Warriors' inability to secure a win against the Heat.

Steph Curry has been vocal about his frustration with the Warriors' performance, expressing his disappointment at the team not living up to their usual standard.

Despite the team's struggles, Curry remains a crucial player for the Warriors and is known for his ability to bounce back from challenging games. The Warriors' loss to the Heat and Curry's poor performance serve as a reminder of the challenges that even top players and teams face in the highly competitive NBA.

Warriors struggle with Draymond Green's suspension as Steph Curry tries to carry the team

A difficult season lies ahead for the Golden State Warriors, having suffered a loss against the Heat, with a record of 15-16.

The recent suspension of Draymond Green has added to their troubles, impacting the team's performance on the court.

Steph Curry has been a standout performer despite the team's struggles, averaging 27 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

Curry's highest-scoring game came against the New Orleans Pelicans, where he recorded 42 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and six three-pointers.

However, the Warriors have struggled to secure victories, even with Curry's impressive performances.

While the team has faced setbacks, Curry's commitment to elevating the Warriors' performance during this challenging period is evident in his on-court contributions and vocal support for his teammates, including Draymond Green.

The Warriors will need to regroup and find ways to overcome the obstacles posed by Green's suspension, with Curry's leadership and on-court prowess being crucial in guiding the team through this demanding phase of the season.