“LeBron played 37 minutes at 37" "Iverson was playing 43 minutes” - Gilbert Arenas believes players have to train their body to play above 38 minutes a game like LeBron James

Gilbert Arenas said LeBron James and Allen Iverson trained their bodies to play 38 minutes a game. He also said today's superstars as averaging less time on the floor.

“LeBron played 37 minutes at 37, Iverson was playing 43 minutes. ... You got superstars in today's game like 32 minutes," Arenas said.

Arenas said James is capable of this feat due to his extensive conditioning regimen.

LeBron James has been the minutes per game leader three times. Each time he led the league was with the Cavaliers (2005, 2017, and 2019).

Since LeBron James joined the league, he has played 30 games with 48 minutes or more. Across these performances, he has averaged 34.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

James has averaged 38.2 minutes per game across his entire regular season career. In the Finals, James’ minutes per game average is 42.5.

LeBron averaged 37.2 minutes per game at 37 years old last season, ending his year averaging 30.3 points per game. The last time he averaged above 30 was in 2007-08 for Cleveland. These numbers are unprecedented for someone his age.

Allen Iverson's minutes compared to LeBron James and Luka Doncic

Allen Iverson was the annual minutes per game leader seven times over a decade. Iverson averaged over forty minutes per game for his first 12 seasons. He averaged over forty minutes per game twice (2002, 2006).

"Iverson was playing 43 minutes," Arenas said.

Arenas pointed out the significant minutes that Iverson played during his NBA career. However, heavy minutes don't necessarily translate to team success. Iverson only made the Finals once despite his heavy minutes.

Allen Iverson has averaged 42.5 minutes per game three times across his career, whereas LeBron’s highest minutes played average comes at 42.4 in the 2004-05 season. Iverson retired with a career average of 41.1 minutes per game. However, Iverson completed his NBA career at 34. LeBron could play a few more seasons.

Even a young star like Luka Doncic has only averaged 33.8 points per game. Often taking the game into his own hands, Luka seems like someone who would be averaging higher numbers.

