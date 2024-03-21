"LeBron playing 27 years confirmed" - NBA fans hail LeBron James for wild stats revealing Lakers superstar's scoring consistency

One thing about LeBron James that equally confuses and amazes fans is the amount of random stats and records he has. Another ridiculous record of him has been brought to light and it can perhaps be viewed as something that focuses on his consistency.

Throughout his 21-year career, LeBron has averaged 27.0 points per game on any given day of the week as per Legion Hoops. This stat is not a reflection of his career average or his scoring average this year. Instead, it reflects that he is averaging the same amount of points each day.

This is a wild stat that barely anyone has thought of, but now that it's been highlighted, it has drawn a mix of reactions from the fans. Some fans joked that this is an indication of the number of years he'll play in the NBA.

"LeBron playing 27 years confirmed," one fan tweeted.

Others took the time to appreciate that he has been consistently great since stepping foot in the NBA.

"Say what you want about LeBron but we will never see this level of consistency for 20+ years ever again on a basketball court."

Of course, some of LeBron's biggest supporters took this time to praise him as the NBA's 'greatest of all time.'

"Mind blowing from the GOAT, jaw dropping stats," one fan commented along with a pair of goat emojis to emphasize their point.

LeBron James' career average for points per game sits at 27.1 ppg. His actual per-day average isn't all precisely at 27 per game as he only drops 26.9 points on Mondays and Fridays, but it is close enough to be rounded up.

On Sundays, Tuesdays and Saturdays, he averages 27.3, while he has 27.2 on Thursdays. The only day of the week where he averages exactly 27 per game is Wednesdays.

LeBron James was in the top five of the MVP voting from 2005-2018

Averaging 27.0 points per game every day of the week is crazy, but it isn't the only LeBron James stat that highlights his consistency.

During the peak of his career, LeBron could have arguably joined any team and turned them into instant contenders. This is evidenced by the four MVPs in his trophy case, which he won with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat.

Everyone knows about these Most Valuable Player awards, but fans might not be aware of how close he got even in the years he didn't win it.

From 2006 to 2018, LeBron finished in the top five of the MVP voting. That's thirteen straight seasons where he was consistently considered the best player. Aside from winning it four times, the fact that he was regularly in the top five of the MVP voting is another display of how dominant he was during his prime.

And while he has never won the MVP award with the LA Lakers, he came close in 2020, finishing as the runner-up to Giannis Antetokounmpo.