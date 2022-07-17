“LeBron playing against Jordan’s competition finally”, “Somebody’s feeling insecure after Steph won ring #4” - Fans post mixed reactions to LeBron James’ Drew League return

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James played in the Los Angeles-based Pro-Am Drew League for the first time since 2011. James dominated the proceedings in Saturday's MMV Cheaters vs. Black Pearl game.

The four-time NBA MVP bagged 42 points, 16 rebounds and four steals to lead his team, the MMV Cheaters, to a narrow 104-102 win. James, coming off an injury-riddled campaign, appeared to be in great shape.

He produced several highlight reels during the contest. He paired up alongside DeMar DeRozan, who tallied 30 points and 14 rebounds.

James entered the offseason early. He missed seven of the last eight regular-season LA Lakers games. The team failed to make it to the postseason. That made James' return to the court even more exciting for fans. It was a lengthy three-month absence, which is rare, considering James has played deep into the playoffs for majority of his career.

As always, NBA Twitter erupted after seeing a polarizing figure like LeBron James taking part in a Pro-Am tournament after so long. With him outplaying his competition, the noise surrounding his appearance only increased. It drew hilarious yet mixed reactions from his fans and critics.

"LeBron playing against Jordan’s competition finally"

"Somebody’s feeling insecure after Steph won ring #4."

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 LeBron and DeMar DeRozan at the Drew League LeBron and DeMar DeRozan at the Drew League https://t.co/IGmzdI9vHq

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 LeBron walking into the Drew League LeBron walking into the Drew League https://t.co/RhWbNUWCXo

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 How they guarding LeBron at Drew League How they guarding LeBron at Drew League https://t.co/f8Umjvodr6

Jasmine @JasmineLWatkins When your squad dominating at Drew League and LeBron walk in When your squad dominating at Drew League and LeBron walk in https://t.co/i6WFt2KtQ4

Jay Shakes @JShakes3 @KingJames Congrats! Now you can add a YMCA league ring to go along with your Mickey Mouse ring and 3 other rings. @KingJames Congrats! Now you can add a YMCA league ring to go along with your Mickey Mouse ring and 3 other rings.

steven fee @Julius_feezer @NBAonTNT @brhoops Wow who would have thought, a top 3 player all time dominated an amateur league. Shit is crazy! @NBAonTNT @brhoops Wow who would have thought, a top 3 player all time dominated an amateur league. Shit is crazy!

Mark Jackson’s Burner @casualtakeking Lebron James got the drew league on the NBA app, But people on here try to convince us everyday he isn’t influential with all due respect 🤔 Lebron James got the drew league on the NBA app, But people on here try to convince us everyday he isn’t influential with all due respect 🤔

Julienne Garcia @Abaloz_ @BleacherReport . We need them legs fresh @QuavoStuntin Bruh his old ass shouldn’t be trying so hard. We need them legs fresh @BleacherReport @QuavoStuntin Bruh his old ass shouldn’t be trying so hard 😭. We need them legs fresh

Fans miss the opportunity to see Kyrie Irving and LeBron James in the same gym amid the Lakers' pursuit of the former

It was reported that Kyrie Irving would play in the Drew League, just before LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan took to the court. However, Irving never showed up. Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley was unaware of the reason behind the Nets star's absence. He thought it was a "sure bet" that Irving would appear, but that wasn't the case.

The Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard reportedly participated in Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy's all-girls basketball training camp in LA. A viral video surfaced showing Irving teaching the campers some skill moves of his own.

His appearance at Handy's camp only fueled rumors about his possible trade to reunite with James in LA. Handy was the assistant coach on the James and Irving-led Cavaliers team that made three NBA Finals appearances in a row, winning the title once.

The Lakers have been looking to get rid of Russell Westbrook and have already engaged in discussions with the Brooklyn Nets over a possible trade swap. The teams haven't reached an agreement yet.

