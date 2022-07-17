“LeBron playing against Jordan’s competition finally”, “Somebody’s feeling insecure after Steph won ring #4” - Fans post mixed reactions to LeBron James’ Drew League return

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James played in the Los Angeles-based Pro-Am Drew League for the first time since 2011. James dominated the proceedings in Saturday's MMV Cheaters vs. Black Pearl game.
The four-time NBA MVP bagged 42 points, 16 rebounds and four steals to lead his team, the MMV Cheaters, to a narrow 104-102 win. James, coming off an injury-riddled campaign, appeared to be in great shape.
He produced several highlight reels during the contest. He paired up alongside DeMar DeRozan, who tallied 30 points and 14 rebounds.
James entered the offseason early. He missed seven of the last eight regular-season LA Lakers games. The team failed to make it to the postseason. That made James' return to the court even more exciting for fans. It was a lengthy three-month absence, which is rare, considering James has played deep into the playoffs for majority of his career.
As always, NBA Twitter erupted after seeing a polarizing figure like LeBron James taking part in a Pro-Am tournament after so long. With him outplaying his competition, the noise surrounding his appearance only increased. It drew hilarious yet mixed reactions from his fans and critics.
"LeBron playing against Jordan’s competition finally"
"Somebody’s feeling insecure after Steph won ring #4."
Fans miss the opportunity to see Kyrie Irving and LeBron James in the same gym amid the Lakers' pursuit of the former
It was reported that Kyrie Irving would play in the Drew League, just before LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan took to the court. However, Irving never showed up. Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley was unaware of the reason behind the Nets star's absence. He thought it was a "sure bet" that Irving would appear, but that wasn't the case.
The Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard reportedly participated in Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy's all-girls basketball training camp in LA. A viral video surfaced showing Irving teaching the campers some skill moves of his own.
His appearance at Handy's camp only fueled rumors about his possible trade to reunite with James in LA. Handy was the assistant coach on the James and Irving-led Cavaliers team that made three NBA Finals appearances in a row, winning the title once.
The Lakers have been looking to get rid of Russell Westbrook and have already engaged in discussions with the Brooklyn Nets over a possible trade swap. The teams haven't reached an agreement yet.