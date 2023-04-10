Create

“LeBron in playoffs mode “- NBA fans are excited to see LeBron James and the LA Lakers in the playoffs after three years 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Apr 10, 2023 10:35 GMT
LeBron James during Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers
LeBron James during Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have solid prospects of returning to the playoffs after a one-season absence. Despite starting the year 2-10, LA recovered and finished with the seventh-best record in the NBA at 43-39. They went 18-9 after the trade deadline, tied for the third-best record in the league during that stretch.

The Lakers sealed a play-in tournament berth and will have two opportunities to make the playoffs. If they win the seventh-seed game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers will play the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. If the Lakers lose, they will face either the New Orleans Pelicans or OKC Thunder for the eighth seed.

Winning that game will see the LA Lakers take on the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets in Round 1. The Lakers will enter the play-in tournament as hot favorites to make the playoffs as they will have a homecourt advantage.

Fans are excited about the idea of LeBron James returning to the playoffs. He is one of the greatest playoff performers ever, and despite a lower seeding, many believe he could power LA to a deep run. One fan wrote:

"LeBron in playoffs mode"
@espn LeBron in playoffs mode 🔥

More reactions followed:

@GaryC107 @espn One of my favorite things in all of sports
@espn https://t.co/LODu07f6Xw
Playoff LeBron James will be alive again soon #LakeShow https://t.co/tqjM9Knctx
@LakersDailyCom @LakeShowYo LePlayoff Bron LOCKED IN!! @Lakers fan baaaaaybeeeeeee LFG!!! https://t.co/DgCD2goUtm
@LakersDailyCom @LakeShowYo Lebron, Playoff Mode https://t.co/UIjVBHhgGc
@LakersDailyCom LeThanos finally bout to get that fifth ring 💍
LEBRON JAMES IS PLAYOFF READY https://t.co/a1qbUiDx6h
PLAYOFF LeBron James 🔜🔜🔜 https://t.co/QlQNKzQGGZ
Bron gonna have to go through Ja and JJJ, then the old rival warriors, then KD book cp3 and then the Celtics/bucks in the finals? Greatest championship run ever
It’s about that time 👑 twitter.com/lakersdailycom…
West is in trouble twitter.com/lakersdailycom…

LeBron James in top form entering the postseason

LA Lakers fans are optimistic about winning the play-in tournament for multiple reasons. The Lakers' recent surge and improvement in areas like their 3-point shooting, defense, squad depth and the health of LeBron James and Anthony Davis are some of the reasons that favor LA.

James' recent form has also elevated the Lakers' chances of making the playoffs. Over his past four games, LeBron has averaged 30.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 51/49/80 splits. These numbers are similar to James' playoff numbers in some of his best finals performances.

LeBron has also looked solid defensively, an area of his game that drastically improves come playoff time. That will be crucial to the Lakers' success, especially against some of the younger teams they might face early on.

It's difficult to stop James when he's in rhythm. This has helped him make 10 finals appearances in his career and eight in a row between 2011 and 2018, which hasn't been easy. The Lakers brass has done an excellent job surrounding LeBron with players matching his skillset.

The additions of D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley should come in handy. Meanwhile, the emergence of sophomore guard Austin Reaves also bodes well for LeBron James' shot at another successful postseason with LA.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...