"LeBron was the problem"- NBA fans are going nuts after Russell Westbrook comes up with a clutch block on Devin Booker in Game 1

Russell Westbrook capped off his Game 1 performance for the LA Clippers against the Phoenix Suns with a crucial block on Devin Booker. The former MVP was matched up against “Book” with the Clippers leading 111-108 with the game down to 16 seconds.

Westbrook’s block allowed the visiting Clippers to steal home-court advantage from the Suns. Fans quickly tossed in their thoughts after his performance:

"LEBRON WAS THE PROBLEM"

🔜 @CMC23SZN @TheHoopCentral He just needed to get away from that vampire lebron @TheHoopCentral He just needed to get away from that vampire lebron

Mike Bowers @Luv_2_Hike @TheHoopCentral Westbrook won this game for the Clippers. Multiple hustle plays down the stretch. @TheHoopCentral Westbrook won this game for the Clippers. Multiple hustle plays down the stretch.

Beyond The Data @BeyondTheData @TheHoopCentral Russ deserves respect for the way he grinds in terrible shooting nights @TheHoopCentral Russ deserves respect for the way he grinds in terrible shooting nights

Jeff Dase @JeffDase 🏾 lol @TheHoopCentral Love his game and tenacity! Tell folks to Westbrick that. Got a W!🏾 lol @TheHoopCentral Love his game and tenacity! Tell folks to Westbrick that. Got a W! 🙌🏾 lol 😂 https://t.co/JvISA3I75x

🏹(1-0)💛💜 @MurraySlides @TheHoopCentral RESPECT WESTGOAT YALL STAY ON THAT SIDEEEE @TheHoopCentral RESPECT WESTGOAT YALL STAY ON THAT SIDEEEE

Russell Westbrook's stat line read: 10 rebounds, nine points, eight assists, two steals and three blocks. He shot just 3-19 from the field, missing several wide-open jumpers, and was 1-6 from behind the arc.

Despite the numbers, he was the definition of a gritty Clippers performance that lacked "Playoff P." Westbrook grabbed five offensive rebounds while the Suns had six combined.

"Russ" was all over the floor tonight. He made life difficult for anyone he was asked to guard or switch on to. Westbrook dove for looseballs and was almost always involved in scrums.

Russell Westbrook may no longer have the former MVP capability in him, but tonight he showed that he can still impact winning. After he was traded to the Utah Jazz, reports emerged that the LA Lakers locker room viewed him as a "vampire."

For nearly two seasons, Westbrook was blamed for many of the LA Lakers' failures. Some analysts even concluded that he could be out of the league once his contract expires.

For at least one game, Mr. Triple-Double proved that he isn't a vampire who sucks winning and that he can positively impact a team. He didn't shoot well tonight, which used to earn him boos with the Lakers on their home floor.

Despite the inefficiency, Westbrook played a huge part in helping the Clippers to a resounding win.

The LA Clippers relied on Kawhi Leonard's masterful 38-point performance to upset the highly-touted Phoenix Suns. Without Russell Westbrook, they may not have won this game.

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant were on opposing sides in the playoffs for the first time in their careers

Russell Westbrook lined up across Kevin Durant right before the tip-off of Game 1 of the series between the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns. It marked the first time the former league MVPs were on different teams in a playoff game.

"Russ" and KD spent eight seasons together with the OKC Thunder. The highlight of their partnership came in 2012 when they reached the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

Oklahoma's Big Three of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden lost to Miami's trio of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. The Thunder looked like they were going to win a championship with the Durant-Westbrook foundation.

The "Slim Reaper," however, left OKC for the Golden State Warriors, where he promptly won two championships. Westbrook, on the other hand, hasn't had the same success as his former teammates.

KD was acquired by Phoenix in a blockbuster deal that turned the Suns into instant title-favorites. Phoenix were unbeaten in their first eight games with Durant in the lineup.

Russell Westbrook, on the other hand, agreed to a buyout with the Utah Jazz before signing with the LA Clippers. His new team lost their first five games after Westbrook's arrival.

Westbrook and Durant's careers could not have been any different over the last few years. Tonight, "Russ" proved that for at least one game, he still belongs on the same level as his erstwhile teammate.

