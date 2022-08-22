"LeBron is very proud of the work he has put in not only on his body, but in the lab" - Skip Bayless claims LeBron James' conditioning bodes well for LA Lakers' future

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are aware that they are running out of time to make a run towards the NBA championship. Although the Lakers are coming off a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, there's still plenty of star power on the roster. One of those names is none other than superstar forward LeBron James, who is preparing for his 20th season in the NBA.

While LeBron will be turning 38 years old this year, he's shown no signs of slowing down. During his previous season with the team, the veteran forward went on to post an impressive average of 30.3 points per game while shooting 52.4% from the field.

If the Lakers can stay healthy and get back on the right track, there's no denying that they have the talent to become a contender in a competitive Western Conference.

Throughout the offseason, James has been active when it comes to his preparations for the 2022-23 season. The superstar forward's participation in Pro Am games has included a number of appearances.

Speaking recently on "Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless went on to praise LeBron, saying that his work ethic this offseason is a good sign for the Lakers this season.

"OK, I believe this bodes well for this coming years Lakers. I believe LeBron is very proud of the work he has put in not only on his body, but in the lab. Yes, I believe he thinks he's primed to have a good to great year again at age 38, Year 20, right? He is itching to play basketball again.

"I think he does not like what happened last year when he was restricted to playing 55 games by injury. I think he never got right at the end of the year. He never felt right about how it ended. They went 33 and 49.

"They missed the play in tournament and he knows full well that there's gonna be a lot of video taken and his body and his skills are gonna be on full display through the weekend. I think he went up there to say hey everybody, look what I've been doing..."

LeBron James hopes to make noise in his 20th season

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James at 2022 NBA Summer League

Although LeBron James is entering the latter stages of his illustrious career, he's still shown the ability to be an elite player in the NBA. After a season in which the LA Lakers finished eleventh in the Western Conference, the hope is that LeBron and the Lakers can hit the ground running for the 2022-23 season.

Injuries and inconsistent play resulted in the Lakers struggling to ever find their groove last season. Time will tell if the roster can finally stay healthy and gel together on the court.

If it's a slow start to the season for the Lakers, the front office may have to look to make some drastic changes to prevent missing another spot in the playoffs.

