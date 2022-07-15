"LeBron is a puppet for China and Nike; He’s a globalist that does not care about American citizens, black or white" - Jason Whitlock unleashes his latest rant against LeBron James

LeBron James is back in the headlines after a relatively quiet few weeks in the NBA offseason. The four-time MVP recently speculated on how incarcerated WNBA star Brittney Griner could be feeling due to the seeming lack of support from the government.

The LA Lakers superstar’s comments rubbed people the wrong way, which forced him to clarify his words. However, some people have had enough of what James has been saying over the past few years.

Sports journalist Jason Whitlock minced no words in lambasting James’ controversial take on the situation:

“I’m telling you I have not always passionately disliked LeBron James. He’s earned this. Year after year, victim statement after victim statement, dumb statement after dumb statement … Y’all think LeBron is Muhammad Ali and a freedom fighter?”

Whitlock added:

“LeBron is a puppet for China and Nike. He’s a globalist that does not care about American citizens, black or white. Yes, he has his little school that he contributes a couple of million dollars to in Akron, that’s public relations. That’s not a genuine commitment, that’s good PR.”

Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJason I'm telling you I have not always passionately disliked . @KingJames . He's earned this…America has blessed LeBron James. He's pissed on America. I'm telling you I have not always passionately disliked .@KingJames. He's earned this…America has blessed LeBron James. He's pissed on America. https://t.co/8yWipofqFf

LeBron James has been one of the NBA’s most outspoken voices on crimes against racism, police brutality and violence against women. The 18x All-Star, together with buddies Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade, has publicly supported black communities over the years.

LeBron James @KingJames My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome

He’s also been criticized for lapping the public’s affection and sentiments to build his own brand. Several of his critics view some of his philanthropic work as nothing more than a giant marketing campaign to maximize his various business endeavors.

Sean Hannity @seanhannity ‘YOU’RE FREE TO LEAVE, BUDDY!’ Enes Kanter Freedom Torches LeBron James for Brittney Griner Comment trib.al/Korg81o ‘YOU’RE FREE TO LEAVE, BUDDY!’ Enes Kanter Freedom Torches LeBron James for Brittney Griner Comment trib.al/Korg81o

Whitlock continued:

“LeBron sits on his platforms and spews a victim mentality primarily to black kids … America has blessed LeBron James. He’s pissed on America.”

This isn’t the first time this year that James has been labeled a puppet of China and Nike. Former NBA player Enes Freedom Kanter has repeatedly called him out for refusing to say anything against alleged human rights violations in China.

RedState @RedState

buff.ly/3nVB0eT LeBron James Finds a New Way to Criticize the United States, While Remaining Quiet About China LeBron James Finds a New Way to Criticize the United States, While Remaining Quiet About China buff.ly/3nVB0eT

Instead of directly addressing the issue, James called Freedom Kanter’s comments nothing more than a publicity stunt.

LeBron James is having a busy offseason preparing for next season with the LA Lakers

LeBron James has had a busy offseason. [Photo: Sporting News]

On the basketball side of things, LeBron James has been quite busy. He’s been diligently working out and was recently spotted in Las Vegas supporting the Lakers’ summer league team.

Bally Sports @BallySports



(via

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are in Vegas for the Lakers Summer League game...but they're not sitting together.(via @NBA LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are in Vegas for the Lakers Summer League game...but they're not sitting together. 😬(via @NBA)https://t.co/2MOTpHSENq

At the Thomas and Mack Center, “King James” met a couple of his new teammates in Thomas Bryant and Juan Toscano-Anderson. He also had a quick courtside chat with GM Rob Pelinka and new head coach Darvin Ham.

The biggest buzz, however, was James’ failure to meet up with Russell Westbrook, who was supposedly offered in various trade scenarios. Last year, the two were best buddies as they watched the games together. This time, they sat on opposite sides of the court.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-kyrie-and…) REPORT: LeBron James wants to see Kyrie Irving in Los Angeles “more than anyone” and is “rooting hard” for the Lakers to acquire him.(via @TheSteinLine REPORT: LeBron James wants to see Kyrie Irving in Los Angeles “more than anyone” and is “rooting hard” for the Lakers to acquire him.(via @TheSteinLine, marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-kyrie-and…) https://t.co/PzkouXXMxg

Reports have also been surfacing that James is seriously pushing the purple and gold franchise to get his former teammate Kyrie Irving. However, his ardent wish may not be granted when all is said and done, as the Brooklyn Nets could ask for a very steep price.

So far, the Lakers have reportedly only offered Westbrook and no future first-round picks in trade talks with the Nets.

