"LeBron really punked him": Fans erupt as Stephen A. Smith changes Bronny James 'narrative' after Lakers rookie's career game

The LA Lakers are struggling and amid a tough stretch following LeBron James' groin injury. LA has won just three of its last eight games after climbing to the second seed in the Western Conference.

Ad

Entering Thursday night's contest versus the Milwaukee Bucks, the Lakers had won three consecutive games following a four-game losing streak. A shorthanded Lakers squad was without LeBron, Luka Doncic, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura, set up for a tough matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Despite a 118-89 blowout loss versus Milwaukee, Bronny James showed out with a career-high performance. Following the rookie's career night, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith showed support for Bronny after previously commenting on his poor performance in NBA contests.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans reacted to Smith's sudden change of heart after LeBron James confronted the analyst during LA's matchup versus the New York Knicks on March 6.

"Oh now Stephen A. is saying that," one fan pointed out. "Because a few weeks ago he was a 'fraud' and needed to go back to the G League. What changed?"

"I hope y'all seeing who Stephen A. really is," another fan added.

Ad

"So then why were you, 'pleading with LeBron as a father,' to, 'stop this,'" a third fan questioned.

Fans continued to question Smith's change of narrative following Bronny's performance.

"LeBron really punked him and made him change his narrative," one fan commented with a picture of James confronting Smith.

"Clown backtracking like Prime in Atlanta. Stand on what you said like a MAN," another fan added.

Ad

"Bro folded," a third fan shared.

Bronny James shines versus Bucks despite loss

Bronny James ultimately finished with career-highs in minutes, points, 3-pointers and assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting, securing a dominant victory.

James, alongside Dalton Knecht, led the Lakers' scorers with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, connecting two of his four 3-point attempts versus the Bucks. He dished out five assists, grabbed three rebounds and swatted a shot on the defensive end.

Bronny James pieced together the most complete NBA performance of his young career after shining for the Lakers' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers for much of the season. In nine regular-season G League contests, James is averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting nearly 44% from the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback