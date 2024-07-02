"Lebron retiring & leaving Lakers in shambles" - NBA fans abuzz over Bronny James landing guaranteed rookie contract with Lakers

Bronny James and the LA Lakers are off to a good start in their partnership. The rookie guard was selected at 55 in last week's edition of the NBA Draft, landing in Los Angeles to share touches with his father LeBron James for at least one season.

Rookies have started to agree to deals and Bronny won't be the exception. According to Shams Charania, the USC Trojans product plans to sign a multi-year guaranteed rookie contract to start his tenure with the Lakers.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is an uncommon deal for a rookie, especially someone selected for this position. That said, this isn't a common rookie we're talking about and the Lakers are doing everything to put him in the best possible situation.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Plenty of fans reacted to this decision on social media, some criticizing the Lakers for guaranteeing Bronny's deal and others defending the player and asking others to be patient.

"Multi-year and guaranteed. A guy like him getting drafted in the first place is almost unheard of. But to get that contract? Ridiculous," one fan wrote.

Somebody said LeBron James will retire and will leave the franchise in a complex position.

"Lebron retiring and leaving the lakers in shambles 😂," this fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Congrats. But also… really Lakers? Multi year?" somebody asked.

Others were more positive about the news, asking others to see how Bronny develops with this team.

"Let him play and I guarantee he will be a solid contributor for them! Let’s go!" one fan said.

"It's gonna be interesting to see how he develops with the Lakers," another fan wrote.

Somebody claimed the Lakers are doing this to keep LeBron James.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James breaks silence on Bronny James being drafted by the Lakers

A couple of days after the Lakers decided to land Bronny James amid controversial reports, LeBron James broke his silence on this decision. The four-time NBA champion took to X to remember this moment, 're-announcing' that his team selected his kid with the No. 55 overall pick.

"With the 55th in the 2024 NBA draft, the Los Angeles Lakers select……. Bronny James.. Just had a moment!" James tweeted.

The James family is living a sweet moment after the Lakers took Bronny James. Savannah James and the player were visibly emotional after the selection was announced, and Bronny admitted he felt 'beyond blessed' after the call was made.

The Lakers also selected Dalton Knecht at No. 17, but no updates about him have been reported.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback