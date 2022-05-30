Create
“LeBron to me is the right star, Tim Duncan the right star, Brady, that’s Steph” - Colin Cowherd praises Steph Curry, says the Warriors are hungry and finds KD leaving mystifying

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors - Game 5
Christopher Eluemuno
ANALYST
Modified May 30, 2022 06:28 AM IST
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors remain in the news as we draw closer to the NBA Finals. The team's success in the playoffs has been commendable and inspiring as they look to win their fourth championship title in eight seasons.

The franchise has been heavily praised, from its management to its coaching staff and players. The team's culture and playing style has often been applauded by analysts for its result-driven approach.

Despite the Warriors big three being some of the best players in the league, they remain thirsty for more accolades, chasing the next high.

"All of these guys are still hungry... Their stars have something to prove." — @ColinCowherd on the Warriors returning to the NBA Finals https://t.co/wly74V7weO

According to Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd, Steph moves differently. There's no other player in the league that moves like him off the ball. He compared Curry to LeBron James, Tim Duncan and Brady, calling them the right stars.

"It's not about having a star, it's about having the right star," Cowherd said. "Carmelo is a star. I never thought he was as committed on the defensive end, committed to teammates.
"LeBron, to me, is the right star, Tim Duncan the right star, Brady. That's Steph! Steph's a star and he acts like one of the guys. There's not a single player in the league that moves like Steph without the ball."

Colin Cowherd believes Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hungry for more

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors celebrate a basket.
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors celebrate a basket.

Winning the title for the fourth time would be a prime activity for the Golden State Warriors, having been absent from the playoffs for the past two seasons. The return of the team has given the franchise a stronger fighting force.

Cowherd claimed that these players still have the zest to drive them to do more. He stated on his podcast, "The Herd," that the Warriors trio have something to prove.

Multiple MVPs, multiple scoring titles, multiple championships: Steph CurryMichael JordanKareem Abdul-Jabbar Wilt ChamberlainSteph wins another Championship and Finals MVP we are going to be a having a DIFFERENT CONVERSATION!!! Carry the hell on…
He started off by saying Steph Curry is without a Finals MVP award on his portfolio and that could drive him.

With Marcus Smart getting the Defensive Player of the Year award, Draymond Green, he said, would want to prove that he is the better defender if they meet up.

Klay Thompson, who has been off the court for two seasons, will be looking to announce his return with a championship title.

Edited by Adam Dickson
