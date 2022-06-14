"LeBron's in the front yard of his house shooting with his kids right now" - Reggie Miller believes LeBron James should be livid at Anthony Davis for his recent "I haven't shot a basketball since maybe April 5" comments

Reggie Miller believes LeBron James should be upset with Anthony Davis for his recent comments. Davis recently made headlines by revealing that he has not shot a basketball since April 5.

AD has missed 78 games out of the possible 154 for the LA Lakers in the past two seasons. Davis was on "Nuke Squad" on YouTube last Friday, wherein he made his comments. Here's the video that got everyone talking.

According to NBC Sports, it's a pretty normal routine for Anthony Davis.

AD revealed last season that he takes four weeks off after the season. He then spends the next six weeks in weight training and regaining his health. He only resumes basketball activities as the season gets closer.

Despite being in his normal routine, some players and fans are unhappy with Davis. Reggie Miller criticized the Lakers star for being complacent during an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show." Miller also believes that LeBron James should be upset about his teammate.

"First of all, this is your job," Miller said. "This is why the Lakers were in the predicament they were. I'm surprised. Has LeBron came back on top and said, 'Dude, what the hell?' LeBron should be like disappointed in this.

"LeBron's in the front yard of his house shooting with his kids right now."

Reggie Miller was alluding to a recent viral video of LeBron James playing hoops with Bronny and Bryce at their Los Angeles home. James is clearly enjoying his offseason and spending much of it with his family.

Here's the video uploaded by James on his Instagram account.

LeBron James' contract situation with the LA Lakers

LeBron James of the LA Lakers.

LeBron James only has a year left on his contract with the LA Lakers. However, James is eligible to sign a two-year extension starting on August 4.

But according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, James will take his time on his decision. People around the league believe it's going to be a long process for the Lakers.

"The Lakers are stuck without a commitment from James, whose contract expires after the 2022-23 season," Pincus wrote. "Competing executives and agents do not expect the team to get clarity from James ahead of the draft and free agency."

Eric Pincus @EricPincus Latest @BleacherReport NBA Offseason Buzz: Will Lakers Get Clarity on LeBron James Before Draft? Several bigs on the move? Lottery picks available, much more bleacherreport.com/articles/10038… Latest @BleacherReport NBA Offseason Buzz: Will Lakers Get Clarity on LeBron James Before Draft? Several bigs on the move? Lottery picks available, much more bleacherreport.com/articles/10038…

Pincus added that LeBron could make things easier for the Lakers if he verbally commits to them. If James signs an extension, his contract will be in-sync with Anthony Davis' deal.

The Lakers are also entering a very interesting and challenging offseason.They have a new head coach in Darvin Ham and are expected to overhaul their roster.

However, the Lakers have limited cap space and might have to make it work with Russell Westbrook. They also don't have a pick in the upcoming draft, and their assets are very limited.

