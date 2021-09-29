"LeBron's tough, but there's levels to toughness" - Shannon Sharpe does not believe LeBron James could've thrived in the NFL

LeBron James is arguably one of the best players in the game of basketball. His ability on the court is no surprise to anyone. Having played in the league for 18 years, Bron has won everything in the game and is on track to collect more accolades. However, the Lakers star also has several other sporting talents.

In a recent appearance on Monday Night Football, LeBron James revealed that he received opportunities from two NFL teams [National Football League]. The 6-foot-9 forward, weighing 250 pounds, has often expressed his love for the NFL. He played as a wide receiver in high school and was highly rated back then. However, he decided to take basketball seriously and that led to him becoming the global star he is today.

Many people had their opinions on the statement made by LeBron James. While many believe that could be true, courtesy of his athletic body and conditioning. Many opposed the idea of him playing in the NFL and found his statement to be untrue, including his superfan, Shannon Sharpe. Speaking on the Undisputed with Skip Bayless.

"Skip, it's just hard for me to see a scenario in which a guy has not played a sport in a decade plus. Switched positions because he was a receiver in high school, switch positions and then not just play a sport, play a professional sport. Now Skip, we're not talking about playing with my homeboys in the backyard or playing in a club, we're talking about the NFL. I mean, I'm glad that people think that the NFL is easy, and I know people say that LeBron is tough and I'm not here to debate that. I believe he is a tough guy. But there's a level to toughness. A tough NBA player is not as tough as a tough NFL player, a tough NFL player is not as tough the same as a tough MMA fighter or a boxer, there's a level to toughness."

LeBron James and his brilliance in the NBA

LeBron James is one of the fittest players in the NBA. Even at the age of 37, his athleticism and brilliance on the court are second to none. The two NFL teams that offered him contracts were the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks back in 2011, during the NBA lockout.

LeBron was under contract with the Miami Heat during and was at the peak of his career. If he had chosen the path to the NFL, Bron probably would certainly have to give up the legendary career he had ahead of him in basketball. Since 2011, he has gone on to achieve four NBA championships and finals MVP's, multiple All-NBA and All-Star appearances. The decision to reject the two teams definitely came in after much consideration, but time has proven it to be the best decision of his career, as he has transcended into becoming one of the best players in the game.

