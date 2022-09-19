"LeBron said he was glad he got me back… It's unfinished business” - Former Boston Celtics guard reveals he was in talks with LA Lakers and LeBron James during free agency

Dennis Schroder revealed that he has been in conversation with LeBron James and the LA Lakers during free agency. Schroder joined the LA Lakers on a veteran minimum deal this offseason. He split time with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets last year. He shared his thoughts on the Lakers' reunion and his free agency process (via Basket News).

"LeBron said he was glad he got me back," Schroder said. "It's unfinished business. That year when I was there, there were no fans. There was Covid, everybody was hurt. This year, hopefully, everything stays good, everybody stays healthy, and then we'll try to go for something."

Schroder added:

"I've been talking to the Lakers for the last three months. I knew I was going back, but I wanted to take my time."

The 2020 6th Man of the Year runner-up played for the franchise during the 2020-21 NBA season as a starter. He slotted into the role as the third option behind LeBron and Anthony Davis.

The 2020 6th Man of the Year runner-up played for the franchise during the 2020-21 NBA season as a starter. He slotted into the role as the third option behind LeBron and Anthony Davis.

Schroder also carried out the duties as a secondary ball-handler. He averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 61 games for the Lakers in his first stint. The German point guard departed in 2021 free agency after reportedly turning down a four-year extension worth over $80 million.





LeBron James is excited to run it back with Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder was arguably the best third option during the LeBron James-Anthony Davis era with the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers' decision to trade for Dennis Schroder in the 2020 offseason was lauded by many. He was an excellent fit for the team as the third option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Schroder's impact on the defensive end also contributed to LA finishing as the top defensive team that year.

StatMuse @statmuse Lakers to average 15 PPG and 5 APG in a season since 2000:



— Dennis Schroder

— LeBron James

— Russell Westbrook

— Kobe Bryant Lakers to average 15 PPG and 5 APG in a season since 2000:— Dennis Schroder— LeBron James— Russell Westbrook — Kobe Bryant https://t.co/zNm826hWZG

The Lakers dominated at the start of the 2020-21 season, going on a 21-7 run. However, injuries to James and Davis hampered their chances. Schroder was highly impactful, but after missing time due to Covid twice, he lacked consistency, too, especially in the first-round loss against the Suns.

However, Dennis Schroder is coming off a phenomenal EuroBasket tournament with the German national team. He averaged 22.1 PPG and 7.1 APG, leading his team to a third-place finish. He made a solid case to be crowned the tournament MVP.





Still a free agent (via



Dennis Schroder just dropped 38 POINTS for Germany

The LA Lakers have tremendous depth in their backcourt, with four starting-caliber guards aside from Schroder. The list includes veterans Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley. Reports suggest the guards will have to compete in training camp to get the nod as a backcourt starter.

Lakers Lead @LakersLead LAKERS CURRENT DEPTH CHART:

PG: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, Dennis Schroder

SG: Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr., Max Christie

SF: LeBron James, Juan Toscano Anderson

PF: Anthony Davis, Wenyen Gabriel

C: Thomas Bryant, Damian Jones, LAKERS CURRENT DEPTH CHART:PG: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, Dennis SchroderSG: Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr., Max ChristieSF: LeBron James, Juan Toscano AndersonPF: Anthony Davis, Wenyen GabrielC: Thomas Bryant, Damian Jones, https://t.co/ED0FpdKdkp

If Dennis Schroder carries his form into the new season, the Lakers could rekindle the magic they created during the 2020-21 season.

