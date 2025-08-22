LeBron & Savannah James join kids to show family pride with matching tattoos

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, joined their sons, Bronny and Bryce, to get matching tattoos.On Thursday, a video clip of them was posted on Instagram via “thehoopspill.” James, his wife and his two sons were seen getting tattoos from ink artist Ganga on their right arm. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLeBron “Bronny” James Jr., born October 6, 2004, his eldest son, is now an NBA player and teammate with the Lakers, realizing LeBron’s long-held dream of playing alongside him. Bryce Maximus James, born June 14, 2007, who committed to play college basketball at the University of Arizona and Zhuri Nova James, born 2014, the youngest, known for her cheerful personality and fashion flair.While the LA Lakers star's career on the court has earned him a potential Hall of Fame first ballot slot, his role as a father is equally profound. LeBron James’ reaction to a 2007 photo of son, BronnyLeBron James visited his archives and shared a 2007 photo of himself and a young Bronny. The picture was taken during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and he had a heartfelt caption for the moment.“Damn straight he was! He don’t play about his pops @bronny” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJames has always spoken openly about how much being a father means to him. He didn’t grow up with his own father present, so raising Bronny was central to his identity. He often calls Bronny his “pride and joy” and made it clear that family comes before basketball.When Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest in July 2023, King James stood by him. He updated his fans and called his recovery “the greatest moment of my life.” He said multiple times that his dream was to play alongside Bronny in the league and he got his wish when they both took to the court on October 22, 2024, during the Lakers’ season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.