LeBron & Savannah James join kids to show family pride with matching tattoos

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 22, 2025 13:31 GMT
NBA: Combine - Source: Imagn
LeBron & Savannah James join kids to show family pride with matching tattoos - Source: Imagn

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, joined their sons, Bronny and Bryce, to get matching tattoos.

Ad

On Thursday, a video clip of them was posted on Instagram via “thehoopspill.” James, his wife and his two sons were seen getting tattoos from ink artist Ganga on their right arm.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., born October 6, 2004, his eldest son, is now an NBA player and teammate with the Lakers, realizing LeBron’s long-held dream of playing alongside him. Bryce Maximus James, born June 14, 2007, who committed to play college basketball at the University of Arizona and Zhuri Nova James, born 2014, the youngest, known for her cheerful personality and fashion flair.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While the LA Lakers star's career on the court has earned him a potential Hall of Fame first ballot slot, his role as a father is equally profound.

Ad

LeBron James’ reaction to a 2007 photo of son, Bronny

LeBron James visited his archives and shared a 2007 photo of himself and a young Bronny. The picture was taken during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and he had a heartfelt caption for the moment.

“Damn straight he was! He don’t play about his pops @bronny”
Ad

James has always spoken openly about how much being a father means to him. He didn’t grow up with his own father present, so raising Bronny was central to his identity. He often calls Bronny his “pride and joy” and made it clear that family comes before basketball.

When Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest in July 2023, King James stood by him. He updated his fans and called his recovery “the greatest moment of my life.” He said multiple times that his dream was to play alongside Bronny in the league and he got his wish when they both took to the court on October 22, 2024, during the Lakers’ season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications