"LeBron scoring points is bad, and LeBron playing games is selfish" - NBA analyst on the paradox of LeBron James' load management and why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record is not a priority

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have continued to have some of the most fascinating developments throughout the 2021-22 NBA season. There's no denying that the Lakers roster has a number of big-name players, but the team has struggled with inconsistent play throughout the year. With the end of the season just around the corner, things haven't gotten any better for the team.

After last night's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Lakers find themselves in ninth place in the West with an overall record of 28-36 on the year.

Many basketball fans and analysts have wondered if it would be smart to rest LeBron James for the rest of the year given the combination of his age and health moving forward. Others have pointed out that LeBron is clearly playing in order for his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.

Speaking on "First Things First," analyst Nick Wright stressed that the scoring record is the least of the concerns for LeBron and the Lakers moving forward.

"He's gonna pass Kareem. So it's not about that, it's not about the scoring title... It's about competing...The Lakers are not mathematically eliminated, they're currently in this new version of the playoffs... LeBron's 37, he's not going to play every night but he can't shut it down."

While many have been quick to point out that LeBron might still be playing in order to chase the all-time scoring record, Wright brings up a good point when it comes to that narrative.

With James continuing to thrive at the age of 37-years-old, there's also a realization that he's going to have some wear and tear on his body. The Lakers need James on the court as much as possible for a playoff push, as proved last night. LeBron sat out against the San Antonio Spurs, which saw the Lakers lose without their superstar in the lineup.

"You're like Adam in the Garden of Eden you just got to eat the poisionous apple, it's the same poisionous tree of LeBron scoring points is bad, and LeBron playing games is selfish...none of it makes sense."

LeBron James' impact cannot be overstated for the LA Lakers

The comments made by Nick Wright are sure to stir up a frenzy among basketball fans around the world, but there's a truth to the situation. While the Lakers continue to be a team that has struggled to generate any momentum in the standings, they are still going to have a chance to make the NBA playoffs due to the play-in tournament.

While many might point out that LeBron James is simply trying to chase down Kareem's all-time scoring record, the Lakers are still trying to figure out a way to get back on the right track before the Playoffs.

It's only going to be a matter of time before LeBron passes Kareem, something that is most likely going to happen at some point in the 2022-23 regular season.

Even if James were to shut down for the rest of the year, it would seem as if he'd eventually pass the record. The bigger problem is that when LeBron isn't on the court, the Lakers have lacked the consistency to keep up with other teams. With fellow superstar Anthony Davis sidelined, the Lakers are going to need James more than ever to make sure they have a fighting chance.

It might require the team to manage James' minutes more closely moving forward, as they are missing a big piece of the puzzle when LeBron is out.

