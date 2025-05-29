"LeBron about to send this man to purgatory" - NBA fans react as Lakers 7-foot center Jaxson Hayes emerges favorite to join Hornets in offseason

The LA Lakers' depth and rotation at the center position is arguably the weakest of the team — and it could get worse. As per Bovada, Jaxson Hayes could be on the move this summer, with the Charlotte Hornets named as his most likely landing spot with +175 odds.

He is reportedly looking for a change of scenery after growing unhappy with his role in the team late in the season, according to Lakers insider Anthony Irwin.

Fans reacted to Hayes' reported desire to move to a different team.

"LeBron about to send this man to purgatory," one fan tweeted.

Sports Troller @SportsTrollerX LeBron about to send this man to purgatory

"Lmfao if you win the Jaxson Hayes sweepstakes you definitely are tanking," a fan wrote.

Lakers101 @bray_lo23 Lmfao if you win the Jaxson Hayes sweepstakes you definitely are tanking

"Who gets the worst player stake," another fan wrote.

Joey223 @TherealJoey223 Who gets the worst player stake

Others gave their takes on the best landing spots for Hayes.

"Might not be on the board but wouldn't mind seeing him in Milwaukee," a fan commented.

SleeperBucks @SleeperBucksNBA Might not be on the board but wouldn’t mind seeing him in Milwaukee 👀

"BRING HIM HOME TO NOLA," one fan said.

WDN @CollectablesNRD BRING HIM HOME TO NOLA

"Cmon to the #Bulls he'll fit in perfect with the young core," another fan wrote.

KingLouieGrossXIII @iSwaggyGrossJr Cmon to the #Bulls he’ll fit in perfect with the young core.

Hayes took over as the starter after Anthony Davis was traded in February. He led all of LA's centers in minutes with 19.5 per game. He put up 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.

In the postseason, he played and started in Games 1 through 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played an average of 7.8 minutes, averaging 1.8 ppg and 2.0 rpg. JJ Redick benched him in Game 5 as the Lakers were eliminated.

The LA Lakers are being linked to several centers ahead of the offseason

The LA Lakers are expected to aggressively try to add a center to their rotation this summer. LA doesn't have a lot of assets it can use to trade for a big man, but the free agent market has several potential targets — and some are already being linked to the team.

One player rumored to be the Lakers' next center is 2021 NBA champion Brook Lopez. He is a free agent this summer and already played for them before (2017-18). Lopez will provide LA with floor spacing and rim protection, making him an ideal center for Luka Doncic.

Another name that's been brought up is Clint Capela. His numbers were down last season, averaging 8.9 ppg and 8.5 rpg. It was the first time his scoring average dipped to single digits since his sophomore campaign (2015-16). Additionally, he grabbed under 10 rebounds per game for the first time since 2016-17.

This dip in production comes with a silver lining for the Lakers, as they can pick him up for a smaller contract.

