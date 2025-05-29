  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Los Angeles Lakers
  • "LeBron about to send this man to purgatory" - NBA fans react as Lakers 7-foot center Jaxson Hayes emerges favorite to join Hornets in offseason

"LeBron about to send this man to purgatory" - NBA fans react as Lakers 7-foot center Jaxson Hayes emerges favorite to join Hornets in offseason

By Miguel de Guzman
Modified May 29, 2025 20:31 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react as reports emerge that Jaxson Hayes wants to leave the Lakers (image credit: IMAGN)

The LA Lakers' depth and rotation at the center position is arguably the weakest of the team — and it could get worse. As per Bovada, Jaxson Hayes could be on the move this summer, with the Charlotte Hornets named as his most likely landing spot with +175 odds.

Ad

He is reportedly looking for a change of scenery after growing unhappy with his role in the team late in the season, according to Lakers insider Anthony Irwin.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to Hayes' reported desire to move to a different team.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"LeBron about to send this man to purgatory," one fan tweeted.
Ad
"Lmfao if you win the Jaxson Hayes sweepstakes you definitely are tanking," a fan wrote.
Ad
"Who gets the worst player stake," another fan wrote.
Ad

Others gave their takes on the best landing spots for Hayes.

"Might not be on the board but wouldn't mind seeing him in Milwaukee," a fan commented.
Ad
"BRING HIM HOME TO NOLA," one fan said.
Ad
"Cmon to the #Bulls he'll fit in perfect with the young core," another fan wrote.
Ad

Hayes took over as the starter after Anthony Davis was traded in February. He led all of LA's centers in minutes with 19.5 per game. He put up 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.

In the postseason, he played and started in Games 1 through 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played an average of 7.8 minutes, averaging 1.8 ppg and 2.0 rpg. JJ Redick benched him in Game 5 as the Lakers were eliminated.

The LA Lakers are being linked to several centers ahead of the offseason

The LA Lakers are expected to aggressively try to add a center to their rotation this summer. LA doesn't have a lot of assets it can use to trade for a big man, but the free agent market has several potential targets — and some are already being linked to the team.

Ad

One player rumored to be the Lakers' next center is 2021 NBA champion Brook Lopez. He is a free agent this summer and already played for them before (2017-18). Lopez will provide LA with floor spacing and rim protection, making him an ideal center for Luka Doncic.

Another name that's been brought up is Clint Capela. His numbers were down last season, averaging 8.9 ppg and 8.5 rpg. It was the first time his scoring average dipped to single digits since his sophomore campaign (2015-16). Additionally, he grabbed under 10 rebounds per game for the first time since 2016-17.

This dip in production comes with a silver lining for the Lakers, as they can pick him up for a smaller contract.

About the author
Miguel de Guzman

Miguel de Guzman

Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.

For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.

For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.

Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications