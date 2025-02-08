“LeBron sent the black SUVs” - NBA fans react as TNT reporter makes U-turn on Mark Williams’ injury concerns 

Since the LA Lakers acquired center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets, the biggest question surrounding him has been his health. Over the past three seasons, Williams has only played 85 total games, with his career-high coming in his rookie season (2022-23) when he played 43 games.

One of the reporters covering Williams' health was TNT’s Jared Greenberg, who initially reported concerns about a lingering back issue on Thursday but later retracted his statement on Friday.

"I was told there was some concern within the four walls of the Charlotte Hornets that Mark Williams has some issues with his body, including a bad back ... that back injury has prevented him from being able to get in the weight room," he said.

On Friday, Greenberg issued a recantation, explaining that while he had initially received the information from a trusted source, he later learned it was inaccurate. His correction sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some taking the opportunity to poke fun at the situation.

“Hey NBA world! I issued a report last night, from a reliable source, on Mark Williams being limited in the weight room due to an issue with his back. I've since found out that report was inaccurate — I have the highest of standards and apologize for any info that was disseminated incorectly,” Greenberg wrote.

Some fans jokingly suggested that LeBron James played a role in Greenberg’s sudden reversal.

“LeBron sent the black SUVs,” one quipped.

“Don’t mess with the king,” another said.

“LeGoat wasted no time,” another commented.

Meanwhile, other fans commended Greenberg for his transparency, appreciating his accountability.

“You're the goat Jared. Dw, mistakes happen. Least you took accountability,” one said.

“Man of the people! Much respect for the accountability. Love your work Jared,” another said.

“Thanks for taking ownership and setting it straight. It’s all good,” another added.

Lakers trade prized rookie to acquire Mark Williams

The LA Lakers were one of the biggest winners of the trade deadline, making blockbuster deals to acquire Luka Doncic and Mark Williams. However, these moves came at a steep cost.

To land Doncic, the Lakers parted ways with defensive anchor Anthony Davis and rising 3-and-D prospect Max Christie.

To acquire Williams from the Hornets, the Lakers gave up prized rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 first-round pick swap and an unprotected 2031 first-round pick.

Williams is expected to mesh well with Doncic, providing a vertical threat and rim protection.

So far this season, Williams is averaging career highs with 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

