"LeBron shipping his a** to Philippines": Lakers fans infuriated with Taurean Prince's absurd pass

Fans couldn't help but come up with hilarious responses when LA Lakers’ Taurean Prince misplaced a seemingly simple pass to LeBron James during the recent victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

A dogfight of sorts, the Lakers could not build on an 8-point first-quarter lead and needed their star duo of LeBron and Anthony Davis, to put up 73 points combined in a close 123-120 victory. In the first half, Taurean Prince came off the bench to contribute with 9 points and six rebounds but frustrated LeBron after throwing down a misplaced 'no look' pass.

Fans quickly used the clip to talk about Prince's future with the Lakers. Twitter user LakeShowYo suggested that Prince might be on his way to the Philippines the moment the season ends:

“I promise LeBron shipping his a** to the Philippines the second this season is over.”

A range of fans seemed to agree, joking about how Prince seemed to be betting on his own performances.

Needless to say, fans seemed to agree with LeBron James' sentiment that the attempted pass was simply not up to par, especially for a team that is looking to finish the regular season on a strong note.

Memphis Grizzlies give Lakers a run for their money at the FedExForum

The Grizzlies entered this matchup off the back of three straight losses. However, the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies saw big nights from multiple stars. Jake LaRavia scored 28 points and had six assists. GG Jackson II led his team in scoring with 31 points. Jordan Goodwin had an incredible night with 23 points and sixteen rebounds, and Scottie Pippen Jr. finished with 28 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

On the Lakers side, LeBron led the charge with 37 points, nine assists and five rebounds, while Anthony Davis had 36 points and fourteen rebounds.

However, there were plenty of reasons for concern. LeBron James needed to be at his defensive best for a large part of the matchup. His decision to guard LaRavia in the second half allowed the Lakers to contain the Grizzlies’ offense and set the tone for the win.

Still, fans will be delighted to see both LeBron and AD come to the fore in what is a crucial time of the season. The Lakers aim to finish on a high note against the New Orleans Pelicans this Monday. Considering they are still tied with the Kings and the Warriors at 45-35, LeBron and company need another resolute performance on the road.