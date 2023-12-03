"LeBron situation remastered" - NBA fans wheezing over Steph Curry picking Draymond Green over Klay Thompson for clutch shot

When a game is on the line for the Golden State Warriors, fans can expect Steph Curry to win the ball game. Interestingly, this wasn't the case on Saturday night's 112-113 loss to the LA Clippers.

The Warriors were down one point with five seconds remaining. The play went to a pass to Draymond Green at the corner for a game-winning 3-pointer, which he ended up missing.

Initially, Steph Curry had Kawhi Leonard on him as the primary defender. When he drove against Leonard, there wasn't a clear driving lane to the basket, as Russell Westbrook was closing in to help on defense. Instead of Klay Thompson being open, it was Green who had a good look at the corner 3-point line.

With the Warriors forward missing the shot, NBA fans tweeted out their reactions.

Many fans mocked Green for missing the 3-point shot as he's not known to be a knockdown shooter from deep. However, some compared Curry's play to how LeBron James would pass up a game-winner and dish the ball to a teammate for the win.

From that point of view, James would be considered to have made the right play as he created a good look for his teammate, but when Curry did it, he was mocked for not taking the shot himself.

"This is the LeBron situation remastered. A pass to a not so great 3 point shooter."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr talks about the final play that Steph Curry made

Speaking after the game, Golden state head coach Steve Kerr thoroughly described the final play of the game with Steph Curry making the right decision for a quality 3-point look from Draymond Green, as per an interview video uploaded by Hoops Chef on YouTube.

"We wanted to make sure that we got the ball into Steph's hands," Kerr said, "and they're so good switching with all that size. ... He made the right play. He got it into the paint and they brough the double. Draymond got a good look, he made four threes tonight, so you live with that."

From Kerr's point of view, the last play the team drew up was the one they wanted to go with, as it gave them the best shot at winning the ball game. He also mentioned that Green had it going from deep as he made four threes before the last shot.

It was another disappointing loss from the team as they were up by five points with a minute left to go in the fourth quarter. They ended up giving a 7-1 run to the Clippers as the game slipped away from the team.