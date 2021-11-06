"LeBron is starting to go Kobe with injuries, he is becoming injury-prone" - Skip Bayless unfavourably compares LeBron James' recent injury struggles with Kobe Bryant's

LeBron James has been invincible and injury-free for most of the duration during his 19-year tenure in the league. However, his stint with the Lakers has been riddled with injuries which is highly unlike King James. Television personality Skipp Bayless recently compared LeBron's injury history with the franchise to that of another Laker legend, the late great Kobe Bean Bryant.

LeBron had hardly been injured prior to his stint in L.A. and has had a long peak that has been unparalleled due to his investment in his body and mind and keeping himself in great condition with a grueling off-season regime. James has played lesser than 70 games only four times in his career and three of them have been with the Lakers. This has brought up questions over LeBron's ability to stay fit and doubts if age has finally caught up to the Lakers superstar.

Television personality Skipp Bayless, known for his controversial take on LeBron James, recently remarked that LeBron's latter years are starting to mirror that of Kobe Bryant, with the latter's last couple of years in the league being riddled with injuries. Here is what he said in an appearance on FS1's Skipp and Shannon: Undisputed:

"For so many years, I said LeBron is ironman and as close to indestructible as a human can get. But it feels like LeBron is starting to go Kobe with injuries. He is becoming injury-prone."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— @RealSkipBayless "For so many years, I said LeBron is ironman and as close to indestructible as a human can get. But it feels like LeBron is starting to go Kobe with injuries. He is becoming injury-prone." "For so many years, I said LeBron is ironman and as close to indestructible as a human can get. But it feels like LeBron is starting to go Kobe with injuries. He is becoming injury-prone." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/zp6XQefOCc

Bayless' comments were a bit of a reach, LeBron James' injuries were not as gruesome as Bryant's, giving him the ability to bounce back quicker. Having said that, the Lakers will hope Judy Seto and her team can keep LeBron off the treatment table and on the court.

Wear and tear comes along with age and King James' is no exception despite his demi-god-like physique, L.A. will have to do a better job at reducing his minutes and using him wisely with the bigger picture in mind.

Can the Lakers be competitive without LeBron James on the court?

LeBron James looks on as Anthony Davis struggles in pain

The Los Angeles Lakers went down against the Oklahoma City Thunder after blowing a huge lead yet again. The Lakers went into the game without their superstar and primary facilitator LeBron James, who was out due to injury. L.A. looked lost on the defensive end and struggled to hit shots and find the right looks once again.

Russell Westbrook had a much better night, scoring 27 points while shooting 50% from the perimeter. However, considering the way they started having Westbrook and Anthony Davis alone without James looks like a recipe for disaster due to the former's defensive ineffeciencies. Russ will have to step up his game on the defensive end if the Lakers are to have a chance.

kingtisemedia @kingtisemedia Russell Westbrook hilarious. Boy just out there watching OKC get buckets 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Russell Westbrook hilarious. Boy just out there watching OKC get buckets 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Si0He099WY

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Lakers lacked LeBron's calm presence and supreme basketball IQ, which makes the game a lot easier for them. However, considering recent events and LeBron James' recent injury history, Westbrook and AD will have to figure things out on their own if they are to pile up victories when LeBron's rested or injured.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar