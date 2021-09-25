“LeBron is still the best player in the world” - Giannis Antetokounmpo says he's yet to surpass LeBron James

Reigning NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo recently weighed in on who he thinks is the best basketball player in the world right now. He feels LeBron James is still at the very top, despite many claiming that isn't the case anymore.

Antetokounmpo has always been a very humble personality off the court, refuting comparisons with some of the best players in the game. He has always preferred to be a 'hunter', which he mentioned in a recent interview with Greek TV channel Cosmote TV. Here's what he said:

"I like being a hunter. I am not the best player in the world. I am telling you; I am not! KD, LeBron, Kawhi, Luka, Curry, AD might be. I am not. I am still hunting the All-Time Greats. LeBron is still the best player in the world".

Giannis Antetokoumpo has been at the top of his game for the last few seasons. He won the MVP award in 2019 and 2020, Defensive Player of the Year in 2020, and his first NBA title and Finals MVP award this year.

How good are Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks' chances to retain their NBA title?

Milwaukee Bucks won the 2020-21 NBA championship against the Phoenix Suns.

The Milwaukee Bucks are among the favorites to win the 2021-22 NBA title. But they will face a stern test in their title defense this season. That's because the Eastern Conference is looking a lot stronger this time. The likes of the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls improved their rosters significantly.

Western Conference powerhouses like the LA Lakers have also been aggressive in their roster construction this offseason. The Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz have emerged as title contenders too. So Milwaukee will have a tricky regular season on the West Coast. The NBA Finals could also be a lot tougher this time around if the Milwaukee Bucks win the Eastern Conference.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo and co are one of the top three teams to win the Championship next year, as they have retained most of their core players.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



◽️ Brooklyn Nets: +225

◽️ Los Angeles Lakers: +450

◽️ Milwaukee Bucks: +800

◽️ Golden State Warriors: +1200

◽️ Utah Jazz: +1200

◽️ Phoenix Suns: +1400 2022 NBA Championship odds, from @BetMGM ◽️ Brooklyn Nets: +225◽️ Los Angeles Lakers: +450◽️ Milwaukee Bucks: +800◽️ Golden State Warriors: +1200◽️ Utah Jazz: +1200◽️ Phoenix Suns: +1400 2022 NBA Championship odds, from @BetMGM:



◽️ Brooklyn Nets: +225

◽️ Los Angeles Lakers: +450

◽️ Milwaukee Bucks: +800

◽️ Golden State Warriors: +1200

◽️ Utah Jazz: +1200

◽️ Phoenix Suns: +1400 https://t.co/PDXogma0i9

Also Read

Moreover, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be hungrier than ever after tasting championship success for the first time. Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have emerged as superstars as well.

The Milwaukee Bucks also have their own version of a big three. That gives them a great chance to win successive titles. Overall, it will be interesting to see how Mike Budenholzer's men deal with the pressure of being the reigning champions.

Edited by Bhargav