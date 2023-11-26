“LeBron stinker and we still won”: Lakers fans ecstatic after first road win despite LeBron James shooting 34%

The LA Lakers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night 121-115. LeBron James didn't have his best shooting night, as he only knocked down 34.7% of his shots. That led to fans believing that the Lakers could've lost. Thankfully, Anthony Davis was in the zone as LA registered their tenth win of the season.

Lakers fans on social media are celebrating the win over Cleveland and pointed out how they still won despite LeBron James' lackluster performance. Here's what some said on X (formerly called Twitter):

"Lebron stinker and we still won"

"Thanks to Davis and Reaves. LeBron needs to work on his 4th quarter shot selections."

"Another hit from Lakeshow Records"

"AD, AR and Max won us this one. Great win against a healthy cavs squad"

"This is a great win on the road against a good team without 3 big rotation guys"

"lakers win despite lebron bad game"

"AR saved the night with his clutch plays and rebounds. Good move by Ham for subbing out Dlo and let AR man the point."

"Good start on the road trip!"

LeBron James and the LA Lakers off to a good start in their road trip

Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The LA Lakers are on a four-game road trip that lasts until Thursday when they face the OKC Thunder.

The Lakers are off to a good start, as they claimed a 121-115 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Despite LeBron James' lackluster performance, Anthony Davis swooped in to save the day for LA.

Davis had a dominant double-double outing with 32 points and 13 rebounds. AD also came up with three blocks and two steals at the defensive end of the court.

Another player with a double-double performance was Austin Reaves, who put up 15 points and 10 assists. Reaves stepped up on Saturday to play the point, as D'Angelo Russell wasn't feeling himself. Amidst those 10 assists, AR dished out two highlight alley-oop slams for Jaxson Hayes.

That's the exact energy the Lakers need from their squad whenever LeBron James isn't feeling himself. Their win over the Cavs proved that LA is a formidable team even without relying on their glorious "King".

Next up for the Purple and Gold in their four-game road trip is the Philadelphia 76ers.