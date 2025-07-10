"LeBron is for sure leaving": Lakers fans concerned after marquee $16,208,000 free agency signing's major revelation 

Ever since LeBron James opted into his $52.6 million player option, speculation around his departure from the LA Lakers has gradually increased. His agent Rich Paul's comments are responsible for it. Paul made it clear that James intends to compete for championships. He wants a "realistic" chance at it and understands the Lakers are prioritizing Luka Doncic's timeline, not his.

Amid the uncertainty around James returning for another season in LA, new $16,208,000 signing Deandre Ayton's major revelation on Tuesday fueled rumors about the four-time MVP leaving. After being asked if he's spoken to Doncic or James, Ayton said only Doncic had texted him.

Ayton said he understands the offseason time off, players preferring to stay away from their work and spending time with their loved ones. However, the way Lakers fans perceived it was different. Many felt this was a sign that James was probably leaving the team.

Here are some of the reactions on X:

𝟐𝟑 👑 @BronWorld LINK Lebron is for sure leaving

CJ @CJsDiarry LINK LeBron is such a passive cry baby it’s actually unreal how a grown man throws tantrums like this

Doug Harvin @RealDougHarvin LINK LeBron retiring bro

Jaylon Tyson Fan Club @IsaacOkoroFan LINK LeBron is so obviously a Cav again

Graceful🦈 @upbilssed LINK That’s because LeBron is waiting for the roster to be a reality. He’s a cav btw

New Lakers big Deandre Ayton on playing with Luka Doncic and LeBron James

Deanre Ayton is looking to make the most of playing next to two of the all-time great big-men facilitators in Luka Doncic and LeBron James. As a rim runner and lob threat, Ayton is the ideal big man next to the Lakers' star duo. They have been responsible for elevating a lot of centers in their careers and Ayton could be next. Here's what the former No. 1 pick from Doncic's draft class said on Tuesday (via Lakers reporter Mike Tudell):

"They both average about nine assists over their career span, and just the type of players they create with their teammates. They turn them into superstars, they make them bigger than their roles, they make them very important on the floor.

"Just seeing that and finally getting the chance to go in and experience that would be big for me. Just getting me back to my full form of how I used to play."

Ayton's last three years with the rebuilding Trail Blazers have tanked his reputation. Not long ago, he was one of the vital cogs in the Phoenix Suns' 2021 NBA Finals run and helping them finish with a 64-win season in 2022.

In 2023, Ayton showed his full potential, averaging 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds. With Doncic and James on his side, there's every reason to believe he can consistently produce such numbers on a contending team.

