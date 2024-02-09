"LeBron is talking to me" - $4,000,000 Rams WR recalls his fanboy moment with 'Puka Doncic' moniker inventor LeBron James

LeBron James has shown over the years that he's a massive NFL fan. In addition to his support of the Cleveland Browns, the LA Lakers star has also been a longtime Dallas Cowboys fan.

When he isn't on the court, the four-time NBA champ is often found watching NFL games, NCAA American Football games, or playing the latest iteration of NFL video game Madden.

Early in the latest NCAA American Football season, James heaped the praise on SCU Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders for his early-season impact. Since then, James has continued to share his reactions to key NFL plays throughout the season on social media.

According to LA Rams WR Puka Nacua, LeBron James even gave him a new nickname. He called him "Puka Doncic," after NBA star Luka Doncic. The moment came after the WR reportedly hauled down a touchdown pass against James' Cleveland Browns.

Nacua then attended an LA Lakers game, where he was seated courtside. Much to his surprise, LeBron James remembered him. During a recent episode of "Run It Back" on FanDuel TV, the NFL standout recalled the moment, and his exchange with LeBron James.

"I've been to a couple games, I've been courtside like when they played the Knicks, they ended up losing, but he saw me right behind like the courtside seats, and he was like 'hey you caught the touchdown!' ... I'm jumping up and down ... 'LeBron James talking to me!'"

LeBron James not among NBA stars to make their pick for the Super Bowl

Heading into Super Bowl weekend, a number of NBA players are excited about the upcoming NFL Super Bowl matchup. Some have already begun to share their pick on who will come out on top in the big game.

In an article for NBA.com, a number of high-profile NBA players shared their predictions for the big game, with some surprising answers. In the case of Kevin Durant, despite his belief in Patrick Mahomes, he believes the San Francisco 49ers will win.

Paul George and Rudy Gobert both agreed with him, with both players also siding with 49ers. On the flip side, Karl-Anthony Towns picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win the big game along with Dejounte Murray and Donovan Mitchell.

The Cleveland Cavalier star was quoted by NBA.com saying:

"I think Mahomes is getting to the Tom Brady level where you can’t say he’s not going to do it. I always prefer teams that figure it out at the right moment, at the right time. The 49ers always have it right. I want the Eagles to win, but if I had to pick one – it’s hard – I’d say Mahomes.”

Given his love for the NFL, the big question is, will LeBron James weigh in. If so, which team will he pick to win?

