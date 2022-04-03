“LeBron teaming up with his son would be a completely different level of accomplishment” - James Posey says he’s rooting for LeBron James and Bronny James to team up together

LeBron James has talked about his desire to play alongside his son, Bronny James, who will not be making his way to the NBA until 2024. He did this during the 2022 All-Star weekend in Cleveland, saying he was ready to leave the LA Lakers if required.

"My last year will be played with my son," James said. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

In an interview with The Athletic, he shared that his decision was far from being money driven. The four-time NBA champion hopes to attain a fulfilling final season of his career, taking the court alongside his son.

Former NBA player James Posey has revealed his excitement at the prospect of LBJ playing with his son. He tagged it as a "completely different level of accomplishment," and claims to be rooting for them as he looks forward to seeing them play together. A father and son have never played together in the NBA.

"LeBron teaming up with his son would be a completely different level of accomplishment," Posey said. "And, yes, it would be an accomplishment."

LeBron James could return to the Cleveland Cavaliers if circumstances require

LeBron James of the LA Lakers celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 21 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Lakers defeated the Cavaliers 131-120.

Fans and media personalities have debated LeBron James' possible return to the Cleveland Caveliars. James played nine seasons and two stints with the Cavs, leading them to the championship in 2016.

James has hinted that a return to the Cavs before he retires could be in the cards.

WKYC 3News @wkyc

wkyc.com/article/sports… Report: LeBron James not ruling out a future return to Cleveland Cavaliers Report: LeBron James not ruling out a future return to Cleveland Cavalierswkyc.com/article/sports… https://t.co/Ky22ZtdVJr

When asked about it, the Lakers forward said "the door's not closed." He, however, stressed that he had no clue if he was going to return. He claimed he is unsure as to what the future holds and whether or not he will return or play for the Cavs.

"I'm not saying I'm coming back and playing, I don't know," James told The Athletic. "I don't know what my future holds. I don't even know when I'm free."

