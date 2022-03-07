“LeBron has to do that, in order to end a losing streak” - Stephen A. Smith highlights the extent to which LeBron James has to carry LA Lakers

LeBron James helped the LA Lakers end a four-game losing streak with a season-high 56-point outing against the Golden State Warriors on March 5. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith lauded the 'King' for his efforts but also mentioned that his performance can be associated with a bit of 'sadness.'

Smith sounded off on the Lakers needing LeBron James to be just as good as he was against the Warriors for them to be able to win games. He also highlighted how the rest of the roster hasn't performed up to the mark.

Here's what the analyst said on ESPN's NBA Countdown show on Sunday:

"When you think about a performance like that and you take into consideration the fact that he's 37 years of age in his 19th season and he's averaging the third-most points of his career."

Smith added:

"He once averaged 30, another year he averaged 29.7, he's averaging 29.2 on 52% shooting, shooting 35% from the 3-point range. It says all of the superlatives that you can throw there about him."

He went on to say:

"But it also comes associated with a little bit of sadness because this is what it takes for the rest of the Lakers to get a win. LeBron has to do that, in order to end a losing streak."

LeBron James was unstoppable in his best outing as an LA Lakers player. He shot 19-of-31 from the field, including six triples, and also had ten rebounds as he started the game at the five again.

The Lakers were eight games below the .500 mark entering the match against the Warriors and desperately needed a win to gain momentum moving forward. They had lost seven of their last eight matches before that, including a four-game winless stretch post the All-Star break.

Can LeBron James and LA Lakers make a late-season turnaround?

The LA Lakers have been arguably the most disappointing team of the 2021-22 NBA season.

LeBron James and co. were expected to fight for the top spot in the Western Conference but currently find themselves seeded ninth. The new-look Lakers, featuring the likes of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony along with James and Anthony Davis, have struggled to find their chemistry.

James and AD have been injured for long stretches, leading to the team's struggles now. Meanwhile, Westbrook has failed to adjust to his new role as a third star as opposed to being the leader of the team.

The LA Lakers have also faced several issues due to their lack of intensity on the defensive end. They have come through on that front on certain occasions previously, so there is hope for them to make a late-season turnaround, especially with James playing at an MVP-caliber level.

Davis could also be back in time for the play-in tournament, which bolsters the LA Lakers' hopes of making a deep playoff push. Their team has the experience needed to adapt to postseason basketball and they remain a contender in the Western Conference despite their regular-season struggles.

