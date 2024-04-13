"LeBron did the same thing" - Rapper Boosie points out Kevin Durant's only move that cost him GOAT status

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are lauded by players as two of the greatest to ever play in the NBA. The duo are two of the most naturally skilled and own cabinets bursting with individual and team awards. James is consistently near the top of GOAT conversations, but Durant is hardly mentioned.

On a few occasions, “King James” has even declared that the best-ever mantle should be squarely on his resume. He sometimes celebrates on the court like a king putting a crown on his head to emphasize that point. Many have made arguments that he is unquestionably the greatest to play the sport.

Durant, however, is aware that he is not even mentioned in such discussions. In an interview with Vlad TV, rapper Boosie Badazz was asked if he agreed with the Phoenix Suns superstar’s assessment and why.

The "For My Thugz" creator responded:

(1:20:38 mark)

“‘Cause he joined Steph Curry. He joined Steph Curry, that’s what I think at that time, but LeBron did the same thing. Kevin Durant is one of a kind.

"Who that height can shoot like that? Who that height can dribble like that? … Kevin Durant is a GOAT, bro. You gotta mention him in the top 5! … KD one of my favorite players.”

The “Slim Reaper” left Russell Westbrook and the OKC Thunder to team up with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016. In the playoffs that year, Oklahoma had a 3-1 lead versus the Dubs but eventually lost in a classic seven-game series. Durant was called a traitor for jumping ship to join the team that beat the Thunder.

Durant may have taken his cue from LeBron James who left the Cleveland Cavaliers after seven championship-less seasons. He infamously took his talents to South Beach to team up with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade.

Together with his co-stars, they ruled the East, representing the conference four times in the NBA Finals and winning twice. “King James” might not have won his first title had he not jumped to play with superstars in Miami.

LeBron James has delivered a championship as the franchise cornerstone while Kevin Durant has not

LeBron James has more than his fair share of critics. However, almost everyone agrees that he delivered a championship as the franchise player, something Kevin Durant arguably could not. James hushed his biggest detractors when the Cleveland Cavaliers somehow managed to lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy ini 2016.

James’ performance that year was historic as he carried the Cavs past the 73-9 Warriors that had a 3-1 lead in the title round. Before Cleveland pulled off the trick, no team had ever bounced back from such a deficit in the championship series.

Kevin Durant won NBA Finals MVP twice in three years with the Golden State Warriors. However, he had a mind-boggling collection of stars around him and perhaps the Dubs’ franchise player in Steph Curry.

Until KD wins one as the team’s leader, he will not likely be in the GOAT conversation the way LeBron James has been.