"LeBron vs 2017 Warriors": NBA world equates Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef in basketball terms, sets debate alight

The NBA community has continued to keep a close eye on the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef that has continued to unfold in the public eye. The pair have continued to send shots at one another lately with Kendrick Lamar recently firing the most recent shot in the form of another diss track. The ongoing feud has continued to see a number of unexpected twists, turns and scathing responses.

Over the past week, Kendrick Lamar dropped a diss track titled Euphoria, prompting a response from Drake via Instagram. That led to another diss track from Kendrick Lamar titled 6:16 in LA on May 3, taking the beef to new heights.

Drizzy fired back on Friday evening with a song titled Family Matters while many NBA fans were locked into the Clippers-Mavericks elimination game. Before the dust had even settled on the song, Kendrick Lamar dropped yet another diss track titled Meet the Grahams.

When the NBA world caught up on the beef in the wake of the Clippers elimination, the reactions began to pour in. Using a popular meme format requesting social media users to explain the beef in NBA terms. Immediately, different explanations and and jokes began to pour in.

As one fan pointed out, the beef seems to be reminiscent of LeBron James playing the 2017 Golden State Warriors:

"Lebron Vs 2017 warriors" - @SaksLikely (Twitter)

"Basically bron vs 2017 warriors" - @HoodieBev (Twitter)

"Kendrick is like Cavs winning championship 2016 when we all thought gsw (DRAKE)gonna wrap up being up 3-1" - @MadebyVirgil (Twitter)

"Kendrick is Cleveland Bron and Drake is the entire eastern conference" - @Kameidotrading (Twitter)

Several other fans took a different approach, likening the beef to old-school basketball from the 80s and the 90s.

"Lakers/Celtics 80s" - @JSmooth (Twitter)

"It’s prime lakes vs prime Celtics" - @Sackunit (Twitter)

"Kendrick and them are the kd warriors and Drake is the 96 bulls" - @Bram_Solo18 (Twitter)

"Isiah Thomas and MJ" - @AcousticDarvin (Twitter)

Looking at how the NBA community has reacted to the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef

The Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef has continued to deliver with no signs of slowing down any time soon. In the latest chapter of the beef, Kendrick Lamar took things a step further by alleging that Drake has a daughter the world doesn't know about.

The situation seems reminiscent of Drake's previous beef with rapper Pusha T, who exposed him for having a son the world didn't know about. In this case, though, Kendrick Lamar has also alleged that he has an inside informant within Drake's inner circle.

Given that Drake has been a big figure for the Toronto Raptors in recent years, and Kendrick Lamar is a well-known LA supporter, many are wondering how the NBA community has reacted.

So far, the most notable figure to share their perspective on the beef is LeBron James. In the midst of the early stages of the beef, on the heels of J. Cole releasing 7 Minute Drill, and Drake's response, Push Ups, leaking James weighed in, likening the beef to a boxing match.

"Nothing like 2 heavyweights doing What They Do Best! For the love off of the sport"

Moreover, with the timing of the beef coinciding with the NBA Playoffs, Inside the NBA's producers seemingly got involved. At halftime of the Clippers-Mavericks game on Wednesday, Kendrick Lamar's diss track Euphoria was played on the broadcast.

The crew reacted with Kenny 'The Jet' Smith joking that the producers were putting the group in the middle of the beef. At the same time, Charles Barkley seemed to be unamused by the situation, simply saying:

"Grown a** men"

With the beef ongoing, it will be interesting to see what happens next.