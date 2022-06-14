"LeBron walked so others can run" - Nick Wright on LeBron James' impact influencing Steph Curry and Kevin Durant's careers, and how LeBron's 2015 Finals MVP snub might be corrected by Curry

Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright made an interesting reference to LeBron James while highlighting Steph Curry and Kevin Durant's careers.

James has been one of the most influential players of all-time. Given his achievements over his incredible career, the 37-year has impacted the game on several fronts.

Shedding further light on this, Nick Wright tackled the issue of Steph Curry's Finals MVP snub on First Things First.

He started off his segment with a comparison to LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. Emphasizing James' role in paving the way for other stars, he said:

"It's the only fair result. Listen, as often is the case with modern NBA history, LeBron walked so others could run. LeBron came within a vote of being the first-ever unanimous MVP, then Steph could be. LeBron left a team that was of championship caliber to go try do it elsewhere, so now Kevin Durant can do the same thing."

Highlighting James' numbers in the 2015 Finals, Nick Wright addressed the poor decision to name Andre Iguodala as Finals MVP.

Making a comparison to LeBron James, Wright expressed his thoughts on Curry's performances in this year's Finals. He added:

"And now, if Steph Curry, who's been averaging 34 a game, whose been the best player in the series - would anybody argue anyone other than Steph Curry? Now we're not to the end yet. But if this things goes seven, and Steph continues to average 30+ points and no Celtic really seizes control, then of course Steph should win it."

He added:

"I am consistent on this, it should go to the clearly and obviously best player in the series, assuming the series was close. So yeah, Steph should be Finals MVP if this keeps up. Unless they put in the rules. "it must go to the winning team," and I don't think they have, then yes. He should be."

Is LeBron James the appropriate example for Steph Curry winning the Finals MVP?

LeBron James and Steph Curry enter a staredown

LeBron James is no stranger to championship success. With four rings and a Finals MVP win to accompany each one, James has been far more successful than Curry on this front.

However, the example cited by Nick Wright does validate Steph Curry's stake in the award as well. Although Curry would have been a deserving shoutout for the 2015 Finals MVP, James was probably the best player on the floor in that series.

A similar situation presents itself in this year's Finals. With Curry putting on a show in every game, the 34-year old looks like the best player on the court.

In this regard, it seems hard to dispute Nick Wright's statements. Curry hasn't played up to his usual standards and yet has still looked like an absolute force of nature in the Finals.

While additionally considering that he is doing so against one of the best defenses in the league, the 34-year old has truly shown himself to be deserving.

Having won the first-ever WCF MVP, Curry is one step closer to the goal, however. With Game 5 underway, the Golden State Warriors will hope that their superstar can lead the side to a fourth win in their last six appearances.

