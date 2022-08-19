"LeBron will make $200 million more than Brady.. in 2 fewer seasons!" - Skip Bayless' controversial take on "billionaire" LeBron James' contract extension, compares his lack of "winner's discount" to Tom Brady

News of LeBron James agreeing to a contract extension with the LA Lakers has garnered a myriad of responses from the NBA world. Analyst Skip Bayless recently offered his opinion on the matter.

LeBron James became eligible for a two-year contract extension with the Purple and Gold earlier in August. As a pivotal member of the Lakers roster, several fans were on edge as they awaited the superstar's decision.

While many were convinced that the superstar would bide his time with the decision, LeBron shocked the world by agreeing to sign his extension this early.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Four-time NBA champion LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, taking him under contract through 2024-25 season. Sources: Four-time NBA champion LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, taking him under contract through 2024-25 season.

Given the massive payday awaiting the King in his 20th and 21st seasons, LeBron James will cross over $500 million in guaranteed career earnings.

In response to the news of the $97.1 million dollar extension, Skip Bayless had a rather scathing review of James' character. Considering the impact this deal will have on the Lakers, Bayless said:

'LeBron will make $200 million more than Brady ... in 2 fewer seasons! That's bc Brady took a winner's discount to make his team better. So did Tim Duncan his last 4 yrs: 10 mil, 10 mil, 10 mil, 6 mil. Billionaire Bron: almost 50 mil in Yr 20 & 21! Lakers: no shot. Congrats, King"

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless LeBron will make $200 million more than Brady ... in 2 fewer seasons! That's bc Brady took a winner's discount to make his team better. So did Tim Duncan his last 4 yrs: 10 mil, 10 mil, 10 mil, 6 mil. Billionaire Bron: almost 50 mil in Yr 20 & 21! Lakers: no shot. Congrats, King LeBron will make $200 million more than Brady ... in 2 fewer seasons! That's bc Brady took a winner's discount to make his team better. So did Tim Duncan his last 4 yrs: 10 mil, 10 mil, 10 mil, 6 mil. Billionaire Bron: almost 50 mil in Yr 20 & 21! Lakers: no shot. Congrats, King

Bayless compares James' situation to that of NFL legend Tom Brady, who is considered one of the greatest football players of all time. Bayless highlighted Brady's dedication to his team as well.

Similarly, Skip took another shot at LeBron by mentioning San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan, who took a huge paycut to support his team.

However, LeBron hasn't done the Lakers a huge favor with regards to financial flexibility considering his salary.

How does LeBron James' contract extension affect the LA Lakers?

LeBron James calls out a play

LeBron James' pending contract extension was one of the primary storylines of the LA Lakers' offseason. However, this was put to rest early as the superstar signed the deal within a fortnight of becoming eligible for it.

While this comes as positive news for the Purple and Gold, there is a bit of a catch.

The upside sees James locked with the Lakers for two more seasons. As a key figure in the team's functioning, this benefits the Purple and Gold greatly.

Unfortunately, it does a lot of damage to the team down the line. James' contract extension takes a massive toll on the team's total salary cap figure. When considering roster construction for title contention, this may not be the ideal scenario.

Additionally, the decision to sign the contract itself is slightly enigmatic. Many analysts have suggested that James could use the pending extension as leverage to ensure the Lakers make a move in the offseason.

Considering that the superstar has already bought in to the team's future, trade negotiations may already be in the works.

