"LeBron wouldn’t leave us on a free to Madrid": Fans erupt as Lakers star clowns reporter's Manchester United jacket

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James grilled NBA reporter Mike Trudell for wearing a Manchester United jacket during an interview. James, who is a part-owner of Premier League giants Liverpool, wasn’t impressed by Trudell rocking their rival, Manchester United’s jacket.

Ad

Trudell posted a video of the interaction and wrote:

“My Manchester United jacket and I survived this onslaught from a Liverpool part-owner 😂”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Liverpool fans found Trudell’s post and erupted, noting James’ loyalty to the club. Some even poked fun at Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is expected to leave his boyhood club to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"LeBron wouldn’t leave us on a free to Madrid," a fan said.

“Can he play right back?” one fan said

“Would be a better defender than #66 [Trent Alexander-Arnold],” another fan said

Some fans disagreed with the original post and pointed out that LeBron James has already left his team on a free transfer in the past:

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Lebron left his hometown team to play with his mates in Miami,” one fan said.

“Wouldn't leave Liverpool yes but but but,” another fan said.

The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted James with the first pick in 2003. He spent seven seasons with the team and led them to the NBA Finals before joining the Miami Heat as a free agent ahead of the 2010-11 season.

Ad

It's worth noting that James returned to the Cavaliers and led them to their first-ever NBA Championship during the 2016 NBA Finals.

How LeBron James turned $6.5 million into $100 million through Liverpool

LeBron James bought a two percent stake in Liverpool for $6.5 million in 2011. Hiss investment was timely as, a few years later, the team signed Jurgen Klopp and returned to being one of the best football teams in England. This saw the value of James’ original stake skyrocket. But James wasn’t done.

Ad

In 2021, the four-time NBA Champion converted his two percent stake in Liverpool to a one percent share in Liverpool’s ownership group, Fenway Sports Group. At the time, the group was valued at $10 billion, which would make James’ stake worth $100 million.

That’s not all. James increased his stake in FSG by signing a lifetime marketing deal with them in 2023. The exact percentage of his shares in the company isn’t known, but it’s safe to assume that the value surpasses $100 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback