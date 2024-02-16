"Left-hand jumper is coming soon” - Anthony Edwards spills NBA All-Star Game gambit behind his intentional 3s and free throws

Since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2020, Anthony Edwards has continued to grow his game at a rapid pace. The All-Star guard recently opened up on some unorthodox elements he is looking to add to his arsenal.

Over the past week, Edwards has been doing something different at the free-throw line. In a very uncommon practice, he is banking his shots off the backboard. This is something that is almost never seen at the NBA level, especially on purpose.

Along with banking free-throws, Edwards is also experimenting with a left-handed jump shot. Before one of the Minnesota Timberwolves' recent matchups, he got into a shootout with teammate Mike Conley and won.

After baking in his third free-throw of the week, Anthony Edwards was asked about his recent methods. He then brought up how he plans on taking a left-handed jumper in an actual game. Edwards wants to do it when the Timberwolves are up big and he knows he's about to get subbed out for the night.

"Left-hand jumper. It’s coming soon. You saw it, right? I beat Mike. Y’all saw that. So yeah, a left-hand jumper is definitely coming. If we’re in the fourth, up 20-plus, and I know I’m about to come out of the game, I’m taking a left-hand trey ball, Edwards said. "I’m gonna come out anyway, I might as well give him a reason to take me out."

In his last game before the All-Star break, Anthony Edwards dropped 34 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anthony Edwards could break out new move in NBA All-Star game

After helping lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to one of the top records in the NBA, Anthony Edwards once again finds himself on an All-Star team. This grand stage gives him the opportunity to test out his new skills in front of a large audience.

Edwards said the left-handed jumper is coming soon, opening the door for him to bust it out on Sunday. Seeing that the game does not hold significant weight, it's a great chance for him to get some live reps.

The NBA All-Star game is known for showcasing offensive talents, as very little defense is played. There was some defense in recent years, but things should go back to normal as the set final score won't be a part of this year's event.

Seeing that Edwards is banking free-throws in games that matter, it's not out of the realm of possibility he would shoot a left-handed jumper in the All-Star Game.

This year marks the second straight year Edwards will partake in the All-Star game. The 22-year-old is currently posting averages of 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists.