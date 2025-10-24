  • home icon
  Basketball
  "Left Me on an Island": Steph Curry Regrets Jimmy Butler's Failed 'Night Night' Opportunity

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 24, 2025 12:42 GMT
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
Steph Curry was the driving force behind the Golden State Warriors’ impressive comeback, rallying the team from a 14-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 137-131 in an overtime thriller. But it was Jimmy Butler who hit the shot that essentially sealed the win for Golden State.

At the 41-second mark in overtime, Butler knocked down a three-pointer to give the Warriors a 133-127 lead, putting the game out of Denver’s reach. As the crowd erupted, Curry broke out his famous “night night” celebration, expecting Butler to join him. Instead, Jimmy sprinted right past, completely ignoring Curry’s gesture.

Curry laughed about the incident later while talking to the reporters, revealing that he expected Butler to join him, especially since Draymond Green had done the “night night” celebration during a game last season.

“Him taking that shot was huge,” Curry spoke about Butler’s shot during the postgame press conference. “Draymond last year, when we played Minnesota, he pulled the signature move out. I thought Jimmy was gonna do it, he left me on an island. But I appreciated the moment cause he knows what it means to close out a game too.”
Jimmy Butler once again managed to stuff the stat sheet, finishing with 21 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals and no turnovers. Steph Curry, on the other hand, put up a game-high 42 points, along with six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Jimmy Butler hilariously wishes daughter for birthday by thanking Steph Curry

The win on Thursday brought the Warriors to a 2-0 record. But for Jimmy Butler, it was about more than just basketball. It came on a special day for him, his daughter Rylee’s birthday.

After the game, while walking back to the locker room, Butler shared a wholesome message for his daughter, celebrating her sixth birthday. He also hilariously thanked Steph Curry for helping him give Rylee the perfect present, a win.

"Happy birthday, Rylee. Six years old,” Butler said. “Let's thank Steph for getting a dub on your birthday… Felt great, my daughter turned six today, we got a W, back to back, 2-0.”

The Golden State Warriors have started the 2025–26 season on a high note, beating two title contenders, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets, in consecutive games. Their schedule continues with matchups against Western Conference competitors over the next week before they travel to Milwaukee for a two-game Eastern Conference road trip beginning October 30.

