"Legacy wasn't built here" - Former Warriors guard gives LeBron James reality check about lack of embrace from LA fans

LeBron James' basketball resume easily shows his importance and impact on basketball. However, greatness won't always be fully appreciated by everyone, even with the fan base that he currently plays for.

In an episode of the "Nightcap" podcast with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, former Golden State Warriors guard Gilbert Arenas had a reality check for the four-time NBA champion.

"Reality hit, his first week here," Arenas said. "LeBron was a rental for the Lakers' greatness and you know, just something that he's going to have to accept. His milestones came in this uniform." ... "But the legacy wasn't built here. Kobe Bryant grew here. Magic Johnson grew here. LeBron James' Lakers resume doesn't have a statue here."

Looking over the NBA landscape, the LA Lakers is well regarded as one of the most storied franchises across the league. From 17 league championships to a strong track record of basketball legends, it is known to be a privilege to put on the purple and gold jersey. This then puts immense pressure on any newcomer to the Lakers family.

Compared to the legacies built by Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson, James established his strong reputation before he even joined the Lakers. There have already been preconceived notions and misconceptions placed on James, placing him in a complicated situation in his current team.

Despite being one of the best players in the NBA and continuing to accomplish incredible achievements, coupled with a league title back in the 2020 NBA Finals, the standards are held at an all-time high for LeBron James. Arenas argued that he might not even receive a statue when he finally decides to call it a career.

LeBron James is not too fond of fans telling him how to play basketball

On Mar. 1, 2022, the LA Lakers lost a regular season game 109-104 against the Dallas Mavericks. Despite the loss, James put up 26 points (10-of-18 shooting, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range), 12 rebounds and five assists.

James was seen getting frustrated with one of the fans at the game alongside his teammates. He then revealed during a postgame interview how he didn't appreciate a fan telling him how to play basketball when he was in his 19th NBA season.

"If you're cheering or booing it's still fine, but this guy was literally telling me how to play basketball," James said (h/t Sky Sports). "So that's why you got the response, you seen me respond to it. So that was all that was, you can't tell me how to play basketball — not him, not that guy!"

Despite that interaction, LeBron James reassured Lakers fans that his devotion and complete focus remain strong with the fan base.