"Legit never seen Lebron get done up like this before" - Reddit reacts to LeBron James getting spun by Eric Gordon, hilarious comments ensue

LeBron James and the LA Lakers suffered yet another devastating loss following a humiliating collapse in overtime against the Houston Rockets. The Rockets’ crippling 13-0 salvo to start the extra period stunned the star-studded crew from Hollywood.

Wednesday night's 139-130 loss could be rock bottom for the Lakers (28-37), who are 7-18 since Jan. 9 and 1-6 since the All-Star break.

Earlier in the game, the Lakers had a good start as they kept Houston's young roster in check. James looked refreshed and was moving well after missing the previous game with knee soreness. Eric Gordon, the Rockets' starting shooting guard, decided to test those knees early on.

Gordon, a 14-year veteran, made a killer jab step on James that completely took the Lakers superstar out of the picture. Basketball fans on Reddit exploded with some hilarious comments after Gordon's nasty move:

James’ much-ballyhooed reading of the game and anticipation likely got the better off of him in Gordon’s case. The dribble hesitation moved the 18-time All-Star out of the equation before Gordon sunk a 3-pointer as James desperately lunged to block the shot. No one saw it coming if that was a harbinger of things to come in overtime.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Eric Gordon shook LeBron Eric Gordon shook LeBron 😳 https://t.co/sodku5QlxK

Despite his impressive triple-double (23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists), James will be remembered for two of the game's worst plays. After Gordon shook him in the first quarter, the Lakers’ franchise player also passed on a potential game-winning shot in regulation.

Over the course of one game and against the NBA's second-worst team (record-wise), James sensationally was part of two possible Shaqtin’ a Fool highlights.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are looking like they’re done for the season

Several basketball analysts are already predicting the LA Lakers' demise after the brutal loss to the Houston Rockets. [Photo: FanSided]

LA Lakers legend and Hall of Famer James Worthy said it best after the Lakers’ mind-numbing loss to one of the worst teams in the league. While analyzing for Spectrum SportsNet, the iconic member of the Showtime Lakers said:

“I didn’t think that we could hit a new low, but we hit a new low tonight. … Now, I think they realize they can’t win. … They’re not dead on arrival, but they don’t have that tenacity that will work their way out of this.”

SportsCenter @SportsCenter James Worthy had thoughts about the Lakers after their OT loss to the last-place Rockets. James Worthy had thoughts about the Lakers after their OT loss to the last-place Rockets. https://t.co/xYd8bqkUZe

Veteran sports analyst Nick Wright, a huge James supporter, has already called it a season for the Lakers. He signed off on the Lakers’ campaign after the beating the Rockets gave them in overtime.

“I’m here to tell you, the Lakers don’t have a puncher’s chance. They’re done. It’s over. The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers officially died a miserable, underwhelming death against the Rockets. It’s finished. Season is over.”

First Things First @FTFonFS1



— "I'm here to tell you the Lakers don't have a puncher's chance. They're done. It's over. The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers officially died a miserable, underwhelming death against the Rockets. It's finished. Season over." @getnickwright explains: "I'm here to tell you the Lakers don't have a puncher's chance. They're done. It's over. The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers officially died a miserable, underwhelming death against the Rockets. It's finished. Season over."— @getnickwright explains: https://t.co/XgXgMEfM7L

The Lakers’ turbulent season is heading to a close with 17 games remaining. If Los Angeles doesn’t show any sense of urgency, the Lakers’ season might be over even if they squeak into the play-in tournament.

