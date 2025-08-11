"Legitimately confused as to how this is going to help": Lakers fans react as Rui Hachimura takes on Sumo training ahead of 2025-26 season

A video of Rui Hachimura went viral on social media during the NBA offseason. Hachimura is enjoying his vacation back in his home country, Japan, after a long season playing in the US.
Hachimura showcased his Japanese roots by trying sumo wrestling. Fans seemed confused over the LA Lakers forward's participation.
Here are other fan reactions on X:
While some fans have made their points regarding Rui Hachimura participating in sumo wrestling practices, this could be his way of strengthening his body ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.
NBA insider believes Marcus Smart should start over Rui Hachimura next season
Rui Hachimura has been one of the LA Lakers' starters. While he earned his spot due to his tenacity on the court, he can be inconsistent at times. With that in mind, NBA insider Jovan Buha believes that someone else should take his spot.
On July 22, the Lakers signed defensive wing Marcus Smart. Throughout his time with the Boston Celtics, up until he joined the Washington Wizards, Smart has been a consistent defensive threat. Buha acknowledged his strengths and felt that the Purple and Gold would be better off with Smart taking Hachimura's place in the starting lineup.
"I think that the move to me would clearly be to start Marcus Smart over Rui,” Buha said. "It’s like ‘OK, LeBron [James], Luka [Doncic] and Austin [Reaves] are the three best players.’ Then, what are the two positions you need around that? You need a center, a rim runner, rim protector. OK, you got Deandre Ayton. Then, you need a versatile, switchable defensive piece — that’s Marcus Smart. So, to me, that’s the starting lineup that makes the most sense.”
While we're not entirely sure if Rui Hachimura took note of Jovan Buha's comments, his sumo training in Japan could be his way of trying to get better on defense.
